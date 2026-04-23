Wingham Wildlife Park gains 12 EV charging bays through RAW Charging

Six dual-socket AC chargers were installed, allowing 12 vehicles to charge at once.

RAW Charging has installed a hub with 12 electric vehicle (EV) charging bays at Wingham Wildlife Park in Kent.

The installation was fully funded by RAW Charging.

Six dual-socket AC chargers were installed, allowing 12 vehicles to charge at once. Speeds of up to 22kW are supported.

RAW Charging will manage maintenance and support.

Tony Binskin, owner of Wingham Wildlife Park, said: “We’re delighted to be working with RAW Charging to introduce new EV charging bays at Wingham Wildlife Park.

“This investment is all about enhancing our visitors’ experience, making it easier and more convenient for guests to travel sustainably, while helping us become greener than ever.”

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “Our partnership with Wingham Wildlife Park demonstrates how wildlife attractions can seamlessly integrate EV infrastructure into their sustainability strategies.

“By providing a fully funded solution, we enable British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) members to enhance the visitor experience and reduce visitor-related emissions while focusing their own resources on vital conservation work.”