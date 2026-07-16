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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/workplace-charging-scheme-grants-peaked-in-2022-dawsongroup-vans/

Analysis from Dawsongroup Vans revealed that Workplace Charging Scheme grants peaked in 2022, before falling significantly in 2023 and 2024, and increasing slightly in 2025.

13,293 vouchers were redeemed under the Workplace Charging Scheme in 2022, before redemptions fell by 25.31% in 2023 and a further 33.18% in 2024.

Redemptions increased by 13.14% year-on-year in 2025, reaching 7,506. Between January and March 2026, 1,356 Workplace Charging Scheme vouchers were redeemed.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Grant for Staff and Fleets, which funds supporting infrastructure for EV chargers, is available to businesses with under 250 employees and saw more consistent installations over the same period.

It was responsible for installing infrastructure for 1,909 sockets in 2023, 1,799 in 2024 and 1,547 in 2025.

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Between January and March 2026, it was responsible for the installation of infrastructure for 135 sockets.

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Combined, the two schemes have provided £33.9m in grant funding since 2016, with the Workplace Charging Scheme funding 69,439 sockets, with £25.6m worth of grant funding.

The EV Infrastructure Grant for Staff and Fleets provided £8.3m worth of grants, supporting 6,199 sockets.