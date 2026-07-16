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EV & Sustainability

Workplace Charging Scheme grants peaked in 2022 – Dawsongroup Vans

13,293 vouchers were redeemed under the Workplace Charging Scheme in 2022, before redemptions fell by 25.31% in 2023 and a further 33.18% in 2024.

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Workplace Charging Scheme
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Analysis from Dawsongroup Vans revealed that Workplace Charging Scheme grants peaked in 2022, before falling significantly in 2023 and 2024, and increasing slightly in 2025.

13,293 vouchers were redeemed under the Workplace Charging Scheme in 2022, before redemptions fell by 25.31% in 2023 and a further 33.18% in 2024.

Redemptions increased by 13.14% year-on-year in 2025, reaching 7,506. Between January and March 2026, 1,356 Workplace Charging Scheme vouchers were redeemed.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Grant for Staff and Fleets, which funds supporting infrastructure for EV chargers, is available to businesses with under 250 employees and saw more consistent installations over the same period.

It was responsible for installing infrastructure for 1,909 sockets in 2023, 1,799 in 2024 and 1,547 in 2025.

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Between January and March 2026, it was responsible for the installation of infrastructure for 135 sockets.

Combined, the two schemes have provided £33.9m in grant funding since 2016, with the Workplace Charging Scheme funding 69,439 sockets, with £25.6m worth of grant funding.

The EV Infrastructure Grant for Staff and Fleets provided £8.3m worth of grants, supporting 6,199 sockets.

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Dawsongroup Vans encouraged businesses to check their eligibility for the Workplace Charging Scheme, as it will run until 31st March 2027.

It covers up to £500 per socket, across a maximum of 40 sockets per applicant.

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Sarah Gray, head of ZEV strategy and development at Dawsongroup vans, said: “More fleet operators are now working backwards from their electrification commitments and realising that on-site charging needs to be part of that plan.

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“The 2025 figures suggest that the process is accelerating, which is encouraging. But the Workplace Charging Scheme is now in its final confirmed year, and businesses that have not yet applied are running out of time to benefit.

“The infrastructure grant asked businesses to think ahead, planning electrical capacity for charge points they might not install for another year or two.

“The businesses that moved quickly in 2023 were largely those that already had electrification on their roadmap. As that group reduced in size, so did the annual installation figures.

“A business installing ten charge points under the current grant rate could recover up to £5,000 towards the cost.

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“That is a sizable contribution, and it’s available now. The scheme has been extended several times, but it has a confirmed end date of March 2027 with no indication of a further extension.

“Businesses that delay risk missing out on financial assistance with their fleet electrification.”

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