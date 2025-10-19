Workplace EV charging cheaper than home or public, Fuuse finds

Workplace EV charging was 66% cheaper than public DC charging and up to £250 per year less expensive than home charging.

Fuuse has found that the workplace is the cheapest place to charge an electric vehicle (EV) on average, with costs lower than home or public charging.

Workplace EV charging was 50% cheaper than public AC charging, 66% cheaper than public DC charging and was up to £250 per year less expensive than home charging, when charger installation costs are considered.

Fuuse analysed more than one million workplace charging sessions in July and August 2025, finding that the average cost to each employee was 25.9p per kWh.

The average cost of slow or fast public charging in the same period was 52p per kWh, while rapid or ultra-rapid charging cost 76p per kWh.

When driving 7,000 miles per year and only charging at work, charging sessions cost a total of £312.50.

With a five-year charger lifespan, Fuuse found that the cost to install a home EV charger and charge during the day worked out to £565 per year.

When taking advantage of cheaper night tariffs, the cost was £352.50

Michael Gibson, CEO at Fuuse, said: “Thanks to our research, we’ve shown that workplace charging can be the cheapest option to charge your electric car when all costs are considered.

“This is a win-win for employees, who benefit from cost-effective charging, and for employers, who can retain talent by offering incentives that directly impact their staff’s bottom line as well as supporting the transition to electric vehicles, particularly those without access to charging at home.”

The study excluded workplaces that provide free charging and estimated that 5,000 out of 7,000 miles worth of charging would be performed at home.

Zapmap pricing data was used to estimate public charging costs.

The cost of a home charger and installation was estimated at £1,200.