ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/wsg-urges-van-operators-to-factor-repair-risks-into-2027-fleet-budgets/

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has urged fleet operators to consider vehicle downtime alongside repair costs when planning their 2027 budgets, as used vehicles account for a growing proportion of fleet operations.

Research from Arval Mobility Observatory 2026 found that 58% of UK fleets now operate used cars or vans, up from 52% previously.

WSG’s latest warranty claims analysis identified fuel injection and emissions-control systems as prominent sources of repairs among light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

Diesel injectors accounted for 4.15% of warranty claims, followed by NOx sensors at 3.71% and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) at 3.42%.

DPF repairs averaged £1,358.99, compared with £687.46 for diesel injector claims, while AdBlue tank claims averaged £1,206.93 and turbocharger repairs cost an average of £786.83.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Bobbins, head of commercial vehicle sales at Warranty Solutions Group, said: “For businesses relying on vans, however, the repair invoice tells only part of the story.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“A £300 repair that leaves a vehicle unavailable for three days could prove more commercially damaging than a £1,000 repair completed within a day.

“This distinction matters particularly for smaller operators, where losing one van can affect deliveries, customer appointments and revenue.