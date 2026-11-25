WSG urges van operators to factor repair risks into 2027 fleet budgets
Diesel injectors accounted for 4.15% of warranty claims, followed by NOx sensors at 3.71% and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) at 3.42%.
Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has urged fleet operators to consider vehicle downtime alongside repair costs when planning their 2027 budgets, as used vehicles account for a growing proportion of fleet operations.
Research from Arval Mobility Observatory 2026 found that 58% of UK fleets now operate used cars or vans, up from 52% previously.
WSG’s latest warranty claims analysis identified fuel injection and emissions-control systems as prominent sources of repairs among light commercial vehicles (LCVs).
Diesel injectors accounted for 4.15% of warranty claims, followed by NOx sensors at 3.71% and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) at 3.42%.
DPF repairs averaged £1,358.99, compared with £687.46 for diesel injector claims, while AdBlue tank claims averaged £1,206.93 and turbocharger repairs cost an average of £786.83.
Mark Bobbins, head of commercial vehicle sales at Warranty Solutions Group, said: “For businesses relying on vans, however, the repair invoice tells only part of the story.
“A £300 repair that leaves a vehicle unavailable for three days could prove more commercially damaging than a £1,000 repair completed within a day.
“This distinction matters particularly for smaller operators, where losing one van can affect deliveries, customer appointments and revenue.