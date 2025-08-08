XPENG G6 joins Octopus Electric Vehicles’ leasing line-up

Octopus Electric Vehicles has added the XPENG G6 to its leasing and salary sacrifice schemes.

The G6 has a range of over 350 miles and joins Octopus EV’s line-up of more than 100 EVs.

Octopus reported that salary sacrifice customers can save up to 40% on monthly vehicle costs.

The salary sacrifice scheme includes the car, home charger, energy bundle, maintenance and insurance.

Alvin Castillo, procurement director and EV guru at Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “A few years ago, there were just a handful of EVs on the market – today we can offer more than 100 different models to drivers.

“Prices continue to become more affordable, the ranges continue to grow, and newer brands like XPENG are bringing a level of innovation that is helping to push some of the better-known brands to up their game.”

The XPENG G6 offers a heated steering wheel, ventilated seats, two wireless phone chargers and an 18-speaker sound system.

It is also built on an 800-volt architecture, enabling fast charging.

William Brown, managing director at IM Group, XPENG UK, said: “We’re pleased to team up with Octopus EV to make the XPENG G6 even more accessible to drivers across the UK.

“The scheme offers outstanding value and makes it easier than ever for employees to choose a premium, highly specified and electric vehicle with real long-distance capability and next-generation technology.”