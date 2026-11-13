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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/xpeng-releases-uk-pricing-for-l03-and-g9l-models/

XPENG has released UK pricing for its L03 SUV Coupé and G9L flagship SUV, starting at £32,990 and £64,990 on the road, respectively.

Both models are now available to order, with initial UK customer deliveries expected in January 2027 for the L03 and February 2027 for the G9L.

The XPENG L03 is an AI SUV Coupé, combining SUV practicality with a fastback silhouette and coupé proportions.

Its ‘Vital Flow’ design philosophy is expressed through a wide-body stance and frameless doors, giving the model a distinctive presence.

The cabin includes a 15.6-inch central display, a 26.8-inch W-HUD, immersive ambient lighting, climate control and lounge-style seating.

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XPENG is targeting 2027 for the UK introduction of its Next Generation Pilot (NGP) intelligent driving, powered by VLA 2.0.

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NGP is designed to act as an assisted-driving companion, helping the driver navigate and manage a wide range of real-world driving situations, and will be delivered through future over-the-air updates, subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.

NGP will be available on the Ultra version of the XPENG L03, which features two proprietary Turing chips to support NGP functionality.