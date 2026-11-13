Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/xpeng-releases-uk-pricing-for-l03-and-g9l-models/
XPENG has released UK pricing for its L03 SUV Coupé and G9L flagship SUV, starting at £32,990 and £64,990 on the road, respectively.
Both models are now available to order, with initial UK customer deliveries expected in January 2027 for the L03 and February 2027 for the G9L.
The XPENG L03 is an AI SUV Coupé, combining SUV practicality with a fastback silhouette and coupé proportions.
Its ‘Vital Flow’ design philosophy is expressed through a wide-body stance and frameless doors, giving the model a distinctive presence.
The cabin includes a 15.6-inch central display, a 26.8-inch W-HUD, immersive ambient lighting, climate control and lounge-style seating.
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XPENG is targeting 2027 for the UK introduction of its Next Generation Pilot (NGP) intelligent driving, powered by VLA 2.0.
NGP is designed to act as an assisted-driving companion, helping the driver navigate and manage a wide range of real-world driving situations, and will be delivered through future over-the-air updates, subject to regulatory approval and market readiness.
NGP will be available on the Ultra version of the XPENG L03, which features two proprietary Turing chips to support NGP functionality.
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The UK launch range comprises Standard Range, Long Range, Long Range Ultra, AWD Performance and Power X Long Range (REEV), offering up to 323 miles of range for the BEV model and up to 631 miles for the Power X (REEV) version.
DC charging from 20% to 80% takes approximately 20 minutes.
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The G9L sits at the top of XPENG’s SUV range, with prices starting from £64,990 on the road for the Long Range 7-seater.
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The G9L will also offer an Ultra variant, equipped with hardware to support XPENG’s next-generation advanced driver assistance capabilities.
The G9L offers rear-wheel steering as standard across the range, enabling a turning radius of less than 5.5 metres.
Power-folding third-row seats come as standard.
The G9L comes with a built-in 12.5L refrigerator, a 21.4-inch 3K entertainment screen and a 23-speaker surround sound system as standard.
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It has been engineered to meet the requirements of four global five-star safety assessment programmes, covering 113 test protocols, and comes with up to 10 airbags.
It also features a tyre blowout stability control system designed to help maintain vehicle stability in the event of a sudden tyre failure.
James Cowan, marketing director at XPENG UK, said: “Bringing the XPENG G9L and XPENG L03 to the UK gives customers greater choice, with our two latest SUVs offering advanced technology, strong specifications and compelling value at their respective price points.
“The flagship G9L combines comfort, capability and intelligent features, while the L03 offers a fresh SUV Coupé design and an accessible entry point to the XPENG range.”