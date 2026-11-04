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EV & Sustainability

XPENG reveals L05, confirms European sales

Full specifications for the European-market will be announced at the Brussels Motor Show in January.

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XPENG L05
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XPENG has revealed the L05 five-seat SUV in China, and has confirmed that the car will be sold in Europe from 2027.

Full specifications for the European market will be announced at the Brussels Motor Show in January.

In the Chinese market, the L05 is available as an electric vehicle (EV) or as a range-extended EV (REEV).

The EV variant has a range of up to 395 miles on the CLTC, China’s testing cycle.

REEV models have 193 miles of electric range, and a combined range of 814 miles.

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In the XPENG range, it sits above the L03 SUV.

The L05 uses XPENG’s in-house developed Turing Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip, and its second-generation Vision-Language-Action model.

XPENG said these technologies allow the car to interpret and react to its surroundings.

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Sven De Smet, head of brand and product at XPENG Europe, said: “The XPENG L05 embraces our vision for the future of family mobility, combining intelligent technology with the space and flexibility modern families need.

“We look forward to sharing more details about its arrival in Europe at the Brussels Motor Show 2027.”

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