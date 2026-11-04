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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/xpeng-reveals-l05-confirms-european-sales/

XPENG has revealed the L05 five-seat SUV in China, and has confirmed that the car will be sold in Europe from 2027.

Full specifications for the European market will be announced at the Brussels Motor Show in January.

In the Chinese market, the L05 is available as an electric vehicle (EV) or as a range-extended EV (REEV).

The EV variant has a range of up to 395 miles on the CLTC, China’s testing cycle.

REEV models have 193 miles of electric range, and a combined range of 814 miles.

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In the XPENG range, it sits above the L03 SUV.

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The L05 uses XPENG’s in-house developed Turing Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip, and its second-generation Vision-Language-Action model.

XPENG said these technologies allow the car to interpret and react to its surroundings.