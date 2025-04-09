XPENG rolls out major global software update with XOS 5.6

XPENG has launched a major over-the-air software update, XOS 5.6, as part of its continued commitment to enhancing the intelligent driving experience for global users.

The latest version of XPENG’s in-car operating system introduces improvements to its core driver assistance and charging technologies, reinforcing the brand’s position as a leader in connected mobility.

The update followed a record first quarter for XPENG, which saw 94,008 global deliveries – including 33,205 in March alone – marking the company’s fifth consecutive month of over 30,000 vehicle deliveries.

At the heart of XOS 5.6 is a series of enhancements to Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Centring Control (LCC), designed to deliver a smoother, safer and more stable drive.

ACC now benefits from reduced instances of unexpected deceleration, while Smart Camera Calibration has been added to LCC, allowing for automatic adjustment of cameras to maintain optimal lane positioning.

Further updates have been made to XPENG’s intelligent charging experience.

In key European markets including the UK, drivers can now filter nearby public charging stations by network operator and plug type.

Real-time information such as pricing and station availability is now integrated into the navigation display, helping users make more informed decisions on long journeys.

A new ‘layer control’ feature on the map interface visually highlights nearby charging stations for added convenience.

These changes were designed to meet growing expectations from electric vehicle drivers for seamless and efficient charging integration – particularly as demand increases in maturing EV markets.

In March, battery electric vehicles accounted for 19.4% of all new car registrations in the UK, according to the latest SMMT figures.

XPENG says the rollout of XOS 5.6 demonstrates its long-term vision for an intelligent mobility future, with further updates in development.

The software is now available in a wide range of European countries, including Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and the Netherlands, with more to follow.

Adam Calland, global marketing director at Parkopedia, which contributed to the system’s design, said: “This update reflects the rising global demand for smart, connected car features.

“The enhancements made to XPENG’s in-car systems – particularly around charging and driver assistance – show how software can transform the driving experience and elevate brand perception.”