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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/xpeng-unveils-xpeng-l03-uk-deliveries-to-begin-2027/

XPENG unveiled the XPENG L03 at the “XPENG Live. Physical AI for All: XPENG Brand Day and New Product Launch” event in Munich.

The UK price and specification of the XPENG L03 is to be confirmed, with UK deliveries commencing 2027.

The vehicle’s debut is to take place simultaneously across 65 markets.

Positioned as a Next-Gen AI SUV Coupé, the XPENG L03 is designed to bring together a supercar-inspired design, cabin comfort, flexible practicality and intelligent driving designed for global roads.

Developed under the leadership of former Ferrari exterior design chief JuanMa Lopez, the L03 applies XPENG’s ‘Vital Flow’ design philosophy through a wide-body stance, coupé-SUV proportions, fastback silhouette, frameless doors and a class-leading drag coefficient of just 0.228.

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The cabin combines a 15.6-inch central display, W-HUD, immersive ambient lighting, climate control and lounge-style seating, while offering 37 storage spaces and up to 1,500kg towing capability.

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Designed to meet global five-star safety standards, the L03 is available in both pure electric (BEV) and L03 Power X (REEV) variants.

Powered by XPENG’s Kunpeng Range Extender Technology, L03 PowerX is designed to give users greater flexibility.