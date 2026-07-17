XPENG unveils XPENG L03, UK deliveries to begin 2027

At its core is the NGP (VLA 2.0) – XPENG’s Next Generation Pilot based on its physical-world foundation model, which it plans to progressively roll out in Europe from 2027.
XPENG NGP (VLA 2.0) is designed to understand and navigate highly complex real-world driving scenarios.
The L03 is also powered by triple Turing AI Chips that deliver up to 2,250 TOPS computing power.
Beyond intelligent driving capabilities, the L03 debuts the international version of XPENG’s New Global Intelligent Cockpit Experience with XOS 6, with an AI voice assistant rebuilt to support more natural conversations, contextual understanding and multilingual interaction.
The capabilities will be introduced to users through future OTA updates.
During the event, XPENG also launched its partnership with Google Maps for vehicles outside China.
XPENG will ship vehicles with Google Maps Auto SDK (Software Development Kit) integration.
Through the SDK, XPENG will build its own navigation system to give users access to foundational Google Maps technology and services in a custom XPENG experience.
XPENG will also use Google Maps in-vehicle Map Data Services to support its NGP (VLA 2.0) as well as XPILOT Assist, the foundational assist system.
He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPENG, said: “At XPeng we believe that the level of AI technology in our vehicles will be the game changer for the mobility of the future.
“That is why one of XPeng’s key priorities is to always be amongst those manufacturers providing the customers with the most advanced technology.
“We are building a Physical AI company. We want to use technology to change how people move and how people live.
“We believe technology should be for everyone.
“Not just for a few people. That’s why we work to bring smart technology to more people around the world.”
Beyond intelligent vehicles, XPENG continues to expand its Physical AI ecosystem across Robotaxis, humanoid robots and flying vehicles.
As part of this vision, XPENG plans to introduce its humanoid robot, IRON, to global markets from 2027 and begin operational testing of its Robotaxi platform, while exploring future partnerships with global partners to support the development of autonomous mobility services in Europe and beyond.
The L03 is intended to represent XPENG’s ‘In Europe, For Europe’ strategy, combining globally developed technologies with features, experiences and infrastructure designed for European users.
Through local development, such as with its independent research and development facility in Munich, and technologies designed around European users and driving environments, XPENG aims to lay the foundations for its next phase of growth in the region, bringing its vision of Physical AI-powered mobility to more customers across Europe.