XPENG X9 deliveries to commence in Q3
The X9 incorporates XPENG’s technology in its electric drivetrain and AI-driven smart cockpit and cabin.
XPENG UK confirmed the launch of the XPENG X9 with deliveries commencing in Q3 2026.
The X9 incorporates XPENG’s technology in its electric drivetrain and AI-driven smart cockpit and cabin.
XPENG said the seven-seat MPV adopts a futuristic external design and a lounge-concept interior for exceptional occupant luxury.
The X9 electric MPV will arrive in the UK in three range variants. The Standard Range, Long Range and All-Wheel Drive (AWD).
All three feature XPENG’s 800 V architecture, which allows the vehicles to charge from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes.
The X9 Standard Range and Long Range both feature front-wheel drive from one electric motor, outputting 235 kW/320 PS with 450 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0mph to 62 mph in 8.2 and 7.75 seconds, respectively, with a top speed of 124 mph.
The X9 AWD produces 370 kW/503 PS and intelligent all-wheel drive.
It engages its additional rear-wheel motor as necessary in acceleration, cornering and low-traction conditions, delivering 640 Nm of torque, a 0mph to 62 mph acceleration of 5.9 seconds, and a top speed of 124 mph.