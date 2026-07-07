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XPENG X9 deliveries to commence in Q3

The X9 incorporates XPENG’s technology in its electric drivetrain and AI-driven smart cockpit and cabin.

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XPENG X9
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XPENG UK confirmed the launch of the XPENG X9 with deliveries commencing in Q3 2026.

The X9 incorporates XPENG’s technology in its electric drivetrain and AI-driven smart cockpit and cabin.

XPENG said the seven-seat MPV adopts a futuristic external design and a lounge-concept interior for exceptional occupant luxury.

The X9 electric MPV will arrive in the UK in three range variants. The Standard Range, Long Range and All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

All three feature XPENG’s 800 V architecture, which allows the vehicles to charge from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes.

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The X9 Standard Range and Long Range both feature front-wheel drive from one electric motor, outputting 235 kW/320 PS with 450 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0mph to 62 mph in 8.2 and 7.75 seconds, respectively, with a top speed of 124 mph.

The X9 AWD produces 370 kW/503 PS and intelligent all-wheel drive.

It engages its additional rear-wheel motor as necessary in acceleration, cornering and low-traction conditions, delivering 640 Nm of torque, a 0mph to 62 mph acceleration of 5.9 seconds, and a top speed of 124 mph.

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The X9 Standard and Long Range achieves a WLTP range of 332 and 382 miles, respectively, with a 360-mile WLTP from the AWD variant.

The XPENG X9 will be available in the UK in Arctic White as standard with optional Silver Frost, Midnight Black and Graphite Grey offered across the range.

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The interior is finished in Meteorite Black leather with optional Moon Shadow Coffee.

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Jonny Miller, sales director, XPENG UK, said: “The XPENG X9 debuts in the UK as a highly sophisticated, ultra smart multi-purpose vehicle.

“It defines a UK standard for style and technology in all-electric MPVs, and will attract those seeking the optimum in space, versatility, safety but above all, intelligent luxury.

“The XPENG X9 delivers a first-class passenger experience for every occupant, in both professional and family environments, and continues to build on XPENG’s philosophy of AI-defined mobility.”

The XPENG X9 will retail from £74,990.00 OTR for the Standard Range, from £79,990.00 OTR for the Long Range, and from £84,990.00 for the AWD version.

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Deliveries to UK customers start in Q3 2026.

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