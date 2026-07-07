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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/xpeng-x9-deliveries-to-commence-in-q3/

XPENG UK confirmed the launch of the XPENG X9 with deliveries commencing in Q3 2026.

The X9 incorporates XPENG’s technology in its electric drivetrain and AI-driven smart cockpit and cabin.

XPENG said the seven-seat MPV adopts a futuristic external design and a lounge-concept interior for exceptional occupant luxury.

The X9 electric MPV will arrive in the UK in three range variants. The Standard Range, Long Range and All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

All three feature XPENG’s 800 V architecture, which allows the vehicles to charge from 10% to 80% in 12 minutes.

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The X9 Standard Range and Long Range both feature front-wheel drive from one electric motor, outputting 235 kW/320 PS with 450 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0mph to 62 mph in 8.2 and 7.75 seconds, respectively, with a top speed of 124 mph.

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The X9 AWD produces 370 kW/503 PS and intelligent all-wheel drive.

It engages its additional rear-wheel motor as necessary in acceleration, cornering and low-traction conditions, delivering 640 Nm of torque, a 0mph to 62 mph acceleration of 5.9 seconds, and a top speed of 124 mph.