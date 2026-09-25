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Yorkshire Water renews Brake partnership

The utility company will work with Brake over the coming year, offering funding to help continue its work campaigning for safer roads.

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Yorkshire Water has renewed its partnership with Brake, becoming an associated partner of the charity.

The utility company will work with Brake over the coming year, offering funding to help continue its work campaigning for safer roads and supporting bereaved and injured road victims.

As part of Yorkshire Water’s commitment to road safety, it is running a three-month safe driving campaign for its colleagues as part of its ‘Everyone, Every Day, Safe and Well’ policy.

The campaign aims to improve driver safety awareness and promotes safer driving behaviours.

Each month will focus on a different aspect of road safety, covering safe drivers, safe journeys and safe vehicles.

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Activities include a series of webinars delivered to managers and colleagues who are responsible for employees driving for work.

Brake will take part in one of the webinars, talking about the charity’s work supporting families affected by road traffic collisions and campaigning for safer roads for all.

Ross Moorlock, CEO at Brake, said: “We are delighted to have Yorkshire Water as an Associated Partner and very grateful to receive support to help towards our work supporting road victims and campaigning for safer roads.

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“I am impressed by Yorkshire Water’s commitment to educating its drivers about important road safety issues, which will have a far-reaching impact for communities across the county.”

Marie Rushforth, fleet performance manager at Yorkshire Water, added: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with Brake and continue supporting the vital work they do to champion road safety and provide care for people affected by road crashes.

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“The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and communities is one of our highest priorities at Yorkshire Water.

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“Through our safe driving campaign, we are reinforcing the importance of safe driving behaviours and helping our employees better understand and manage road risk.

“Working alongside Brake enables us to strengthen our workplace road safety commitment and play our part in making roads safer for everyone.”

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