Young Driver launches fleet of adapted vehicles to support inclusive driving lessons

Pre-17 driving school Young Driver has unveiled a fleet of adapted vehicles to expand access to driving experiences for youngsters with physical disabilities and additional needs.

The 10 new automatic Suzuki Swifts, fitted with optional hand controls, will be available at all 70 of the scheme’s venues across Great Britain.

The adapted cars make it possible for anyone from the age of nine to get behind the wheel, including individuals who are unable to use a conventional three-pedal system.

With more than 1.5 million lessons delivered since its inception, Young Driver provides tuition in a safe, off-road environment with a focus on safety, inclusivity and building confidence.

Lessons take place on private property with qualified instructors, and each site is set up with realistic road layouts to teach a wide range of manoeuvres.

The fleet now features vehicles equipped with a manual push/pull accelerator and brake device next to the steering wheel, as well as a steering ball for one-handed use.

All cars are dual-controlled, allowing instructors to take over quickly if needed.

Ian Mulingani, managing director at Young Driver, said: “Because lessons take place on private property, the scheme is suitable for everyone – especially with the new adapted cars.

“That includes those who aren’t allowed or who feel unable to have lessons on the road, whatever their age. Learning to drive is about more than just learning a set of skills to pass a test.

“It’s about building confidence and a sense of achievement. It’s about independence.”

The school has considerable experience in delivering lessons to people with a wide range of additional needs, including those who are blind, deaf, use prosthetics or wheelchairs, or are neurodiverse. There is no upper age limit for taking part.

Among the families that have benefited from the scheme is that of 28-year-old David, who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and is registered blind.

His mother, Anna Hopcroft, said: “David first had a lesson at the NEC in 2016 and absolutely loved it. We have never looked back. His instructor is excellent and makes it fun for David.

“It gives him a life experience we never thought would happen.”

Tony Hudgell, a double amputee and recipient of a BEM in the 2024 New Year Honours, started driving with Young Driver at just nine years old.

His mother Paula said: “We couldn’t believe how his confidence grew so quickly with the help of his instructor.”

Steph Curtis, author and parent to 16-year-old Sasha, who is autistic, added: “Taking driving lessons in an automatic car with Young Driver has given our autistic daughter a sense of independence and confidence behind the wheel.

“The tailored approach made the experience both enjoyable and empowering.”

Research by Young Driver shows only 3.3% of its students are involved in an accident within six months of passing their test – significantly lower than the national average of 20%*.