Young Driver purchases 170 Suzuki Swifts, moves away from fleet leasing

Young Driver, the under-17s driver-training school, has taken delivery of 170 new Suzuki Swift vehicles in a purchase deal that marks a significant shift from its previous fleet leasing approach. After 15 years of operation and 1.5 million lessons delivered, the company determined that ownership offered better financial outcomes than continuing to lease.

The fleet comprises 160 Swift Motion models featuring a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, 12v mild hybrid engine producing 81bhp and mated to five-speed manual transmissions. An additional 10 vehicles were specified with CVT automatic transmissions to accommodate young drivers with impaired abilities. All vehicles are fitted with He-Man Dual Controls for instruction purposes.

The Suzuki Swift’s projected residual value of 55% after three years and 36,000 miles, according to CAP data, was instrumental in the purchase decision. The new fleet also brings operational benefits, with the manual Swift’s 64.2mpg combined fuel consumption expected to save approximately £20,000 in fuel costs compared to the previous Vauxhall Corsa fleet. CO₂ emissions have also improved from 117g/km to 99g/km.

“According to CAP, the all-new Suzuki Swift will retain an excellent 55% of its value after three years and 36,000 miles, which gave Young Driver the confidence to put together a highly competitive deal with Lombard,” said Ian Mulingani, Young Driver’s managing director. “But we also have the reassurance of a Suzuki warranty of up to seven years and 100,000 miles, so there’s potential to keep our cars for longer, improving our balance sheet.”

The funding structure also provides flexibility regarding future fleet composition. Mulingani added: “With the future so uncertain about demand for EVs, it’s impossible to say if new drivers will want to learn in one, or not. By owning the cars, we have the flexibility to react to changing trends and potentially replace some cars with EVs early so that the fleet mix is appropriate for the children we’re training.”