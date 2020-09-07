ENSURING that payment for EV charging is easy is a key concern for the government and industry.

The lack of simple access to charge points run by more than 40 networks currently risks delaying the mass shift to EVs, and scuppering plans to decarbonise UK transport.

Despite some of the major nationwide networks offering contactless card readers, drivers currently still often need to use multiple apps and cards to pay to charge on different networks.

This can lead to ‘charger anxiety’ – concern about being able to access the right charge point when needed. This is an issue for 68% of EV drivers, according to a recent survey.

Zap-Pay, launched by Zap Map, is looking to solve this problem, allowing all EV drivers to seamlessly pay to charge on any participating network, help accelerate mass EV adoption and allows all EV drivers to search, plan and pay all in one app.

Rachel Maclean, the UK Government Transport Minister, said: “It should be as easy for drivers to charge their vehicles at public charge points as it is to pay for petrol or diesel. This is why I have made services a personal priority as we transition to zero emission vehicles.

“As the EV market continues to go from strength to strength, journey planning and paying with one app or membership card must also follow – Zap-Pay will help do just that.”

Ben Lane, Chief Technology Officer and joint Managing Director at Zap-Map said: “We already buy much of our shopping with the tap of a finger – Zap-Pay means that EV charging is now the same. No one should need dozens of accounts, apps and cards to charge their car. With one simple app, drivers can now simply plug in and the app manages the rest.”