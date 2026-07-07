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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zapgo-brings-ev-charging-to-starbucks-crieff/

Electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator Zapgo has opened a charging site at Starbucks Crieff on Broich Road, to provide faster and more convenient charging for residents, shoppers and motorists travelling to Perthshire’s Highland Gateway.

The site features a rapid charger serving two parking bays, enabling two EVs to charge at the same time.

Drivers can pay with all major contactless cards and can charge in 20 minutes while using the nearby facilities.

According to the latest Zapgo figures, there are now more than 3,000 registered electric vehicles in the area, served by around 150 public chargers.

The charging site is designed to deliver more charging infrastructure to the growing number of EV owners across Perthshire.

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To mark the launch, Zapgo is offering drivers an introductory price of 50p per kWh at the site for the first two weeks.

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Zapgo has launched the site with a 50kW rapid charging capacity, and it said the site will be uprated to ultra-rapid charging speeds when Distribution Network Operator reinforcement works allow.

Neil Mahapatra, CEO of Zapgo, said: “We’re very pleased to bring much-needed rapid charging infrastructure to Starbucks Crieff, and support the growing number of drivers choosing electric vehicles across Perthshire.