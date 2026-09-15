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EV & Sustainability

Zapgo opens Barrow-in-Furness EV charging hub

The hub, located on Sowerby Wood Business Park, has 10 charging bays, with speeds of up to 200kW.

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Barrow-in-Furness charging
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Zapgo has opened its largest ever site, an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Barrow-in-Furness.

The hub, located on Sowerby Wood Business Park, has 10 charging bays, with speeds of up to 200kW.

Two of the bays are fully accessible.

It also has a driver rest room, with a coffee machine, a vending machine, toilets, and a defibrilator.

Until 28th September, Zapgo is offering introductory prices of 50p per kWh.

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Neil Mahapatra, CEO at Zapgo, said: “We’re delighted to launch Zapgo’s largest site to-date: a much-needed ultra-rapid charging hub in Barrow-in-Furness which provides significant support to the growing number of local residents and visitors who are making the switch to EVs.

“Our site’s proximity to the world-famous Lake District National Park makes it a key amenity for the millions of families who visit the area each year.”

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