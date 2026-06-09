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Zapgo opens ultra-rapid charging sites at Callerton Rise retail park

The site features a 200kW ultra-rapid charger serving two parking bays.

Milly Standing

9 June 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Zapgo

EV charge point operator Zapgo has opened a new ultra-rapid charging site at Callerton Rise retail park, to bring high-speed electric vehicle (EV) charging to a growing area to the west of Newcastle.

The site features a 200kW ultra-rapid charger serving two parking bays, to allow EV drivers to add range in as quickly as 20 minutes while visiting the retail park, home to the recently opened Co-op supermarket, Greggs bakery and Harrison Family Vets.

The charging site will provide support to electric vehicle owners across the North East and provide convenient charging for shoppers, residents and motorists travelling through the area.

Located eight minutes from Newcastle Airport, near the A1 and within a residential area, the site will also serve residents from the more than 1,500 new-build homes that are already built and occupied, and the further 2,000-plus homes planned as part of the ongoing development around Callerton Rise.

According to the latest EVA England figures, the Hexham constituency has the third-highest level of EV adoption in the North East, with more than 2,300 registered electric vehicles to date.

Neil Mahapatra, CEO of Zapgo, said: “We’re thrilled to bring ultra-rapid EV charging to Callerton Rise retail park, and support the growing number of drivers choosing electric vehicles across the North East.

“As the area continues to expand, it’s important that drivers are able to charge in a convenient location.

“We’re proud to be focused on bringing much-needed EV charging to the North of England to support drivers making the switch to electric vehicles.”

Ross Mabon, COO of Zapgo, added: “It was fantastic to attend the opening of the new Callerton Co-op and celebrate the launch of our ultra-rapid charging site alongside the local community.

“As this neighbourhood continues to grow, it’s important that the supporting infrastructure grows with it.

“By working with partners such as Co-op, we can deliver convenient charging in locations where people already live, shop and spend time, making EV ownership easier and more accessible for drivers.”

Ceri Finn, Co-op member activator, said: “It was a pleasure to host Ross from Zapgo at our Callerton store launch, on the same day that their EV charger on site was launched.

“At Callerton Retail Park, the Co-op and Zapgo are working together to deliver excellent amenities to local residents and visitors.”

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