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EV & Sustainability

Zaptec Go among first to carry Mercury EV charger certification

Mercury has certified its first EV chargers, launching a consumer trust mark designed to supercharge the transition to the flexible home grid.

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The Zaptec Go 2, Easee One, and Octopus Charge are the first devices to carry the official Mercury EV charger certification.

Smart energy tech company Mercury certified its first EV chargers, launching a consumer trust mark designed to supercharge the transition to the flexible home grid.

Together, the manufacturers behind these products have more than one million devices installed across Europe.

The Mercury mark aims to give households a signal that their home energy devices connect with the grid and work reliably with the systems around them.

While existing EV charging protocols like Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) focus on connecting devices, Mercury said it steps in to certify how those devices actually behave once they are plugged in.

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The trust mark verifies that the chargers respond, report, and perform exactly when and how the energy system needs them to.

Founded by the utility platform Kraken Technologies and EPRI, the Mercury Consortium has become a vendor-neutral, non-profit initiative powered by more than 30 manufacturers, utilities, and regulatory bodies.

Alex Schoch, group director of flexibility and electrification at Octopus Energy Group, said: “An EV charger is not just a plug on the wall.

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“Done right, it is the vital link between a customer’s car, their home, and a cleaner, cheaper grid.

“Mercury certification helps make that link easier to trust, so customers can reap the full financial rewards of smart charging without needing a degree in energy engineering to understand what is happening behind the scenes.”

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Devrim Celal, co-chair of the Mercury Consortium, added: “Consumers shouldn’t have to become grid flexibility experts to know whether the tech they buy is future-proof.

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“The Mercury mark makes that trust beautifully simple.

“These first certified chargers prove that smart energy devices can be tested once, recognised instantly by the market, and used to unlock cheaper, cleaner energy for households.”

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