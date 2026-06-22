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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zaptec-go-among-first-to-carry-mercury-ev-charger-certification/

The Zaptec Go 2, Easee One, and Octopus Charge are the first devices to carry the official Mercury EV charger certification.

Smart energy tech company Mercury certified its first EV chargers, launching a consumer trust mark designed to supercharge the transition to the flexible home grid.

Together, the manufacturers behind these products have more than one million devices installed across Europe.

The Mercury mark aims to give households a signal that their home energy devices connect with the grid and work reliably with the systems around them.

While existing EV charging protocols like Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) focus on connecting devices, Mercury said it steps in to certify how those devices actually behave once they are plugged in.

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The trust mark verifies that the chargers respond, report, and perform exactly when and how the energy system needs them to.

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Founded by the utility platform Kraken Technologies and EPRI, the Mercury Consortium has become a vendor-neutral, non-profit initiative powered by more than 30 manufacturers, utilities, and regulatory bodies.

Alex Schoch, group director of flexibility and electrification at Octopus Energy Group, said: “An EV charger is not just a plug on the wall.