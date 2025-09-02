Zaptec launches 22kW V2G-ready AC EV charger

Zaptec has launched the Go 2, a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) ready AC electric vehicle (EV) charger, capable of charging at up to 22kW.

V2G capability allows the charger to feed energy from an EV’s battery back into the grid, enabling energy sharing, grid-balancing and cost savings.

The charger also supports dynamic load balancing, helping avoid grid upgrades.

It features MID-certification, ahead of the upcoming regulation requiring businesses to have certified energy metering in all new chargers used for salary sacrifice schemes.

Michael Braybrook, managing director for the UK at Zaptec, said: “With Zaptec Go 2, we’re launching more than just a charger.

“We’re giving people confidence in their EV future. It’s a product designed to meet the needs of drivers today, and tomorrow.

“It helps homeowners, businesses and public sector partners invest in infrastructure that’s ready to evolve and stay ahead of the curve.”

The Zaptec Go 2 has subscription-free 4G connectivity, enabling integration with apps such as ev.energy and over-the-air updates.

Zaptec said the charger will gain new features over time.