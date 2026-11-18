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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zenith-appoints-paul-wright-as-sales-manager/

Zenith Trailer Rentals has appointed Paul Wright (pictured) as regional sales manager to strengthen its sales team and reinforce its commitment to customers across the transport industry.

With over 40 years’ experience in the commercial vehicle sector, Wright will focus on developing new customer relationships, supporting fleet operators, and identifying opportunities for Zenith’s trailer rental and general asset funding offering.

Zenith said that the appointment reflects the importance of the North West area to its business.

The business’s largest rental depot is based in the region, supporting an operational fleet of around 2,000 trailers and serving customers across the transport, logistics, and distribution sectors.

Josh Abbott, managing director at Zenith Trailer Rentals, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Paul to the team.

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“He is highly respected within the industry and brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and customer relationships built up over many years.

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“This is an important market for Zenith, and Paul’s understanding of fleet operators and the wider transport sector will help us continue building strong customer relationships and introducing more businesses to our trailer rental solutions.”

Wright added: “Zenith Trailer Rentals has built an excellent reputation for delivering quality equipment and dependable customer service.