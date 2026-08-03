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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zenith-holds-cardiac-screening-session-in-partnership-with-cry/

Leasing and fleet management specialist Zenith has held a cardiac screening session for young people at its Leeds headquarters, in partnership with Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Kevin Wilson (pictured, right), a Zenith employee, and his wife Carly (pictured, centre) organised the session in memory of their daughter Anja, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition at 19.

The session was funded through Anja’s Memorial Fund and was intended to raise awareness of cardiac risk in young people.

100 people aged 14 to 35 took part.

Wilson said: “It’s been a little over a year since we lost our daughter Anja to an undiagnosed heart condition, a loss that has changed our lives forever.

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“While nothing can ever fill the void she has left, Carly and I are determined to turn our grief into something positive and create a lasting legacy in her memory.

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“The support we have received from colleagues across Zenith and the executive team has been truly overwhelming, and it has given us the strength and opportunity to work with CRY to raise awareness of hidden heart conditions in young people and provide access to potentially life-saving screening.

“Our ambition is simple, no family should have to experience the heartbreak that we have endured. By helping more young people access screening and increasing awareness of cardiac risk, we hope to identify conditions that may otherwise go undetected and, ultimately, save lives.