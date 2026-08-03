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Leasing & Finance

Zenith holds cardiac screening session in partnership with CRY

Kevin Wilson, a Zenith employee, organised the session in memory of his daughter Anja, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition at 19.

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Leasing and fleet management specialist Zenith has held a cardiac screening session for young people at its Leeds headquarters, in partnership with Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Kevin Wilson (pictured, right), a Zenith employee, and his wife Carly (pictured, centre) organised the session in memory of their daughter Anja, who died from an undiagnosed heart condition at 19.

The session was funded through Anja’s Memorial Fund and was intended to raise awareness of cardiac risk in young people.

100 people aged 14 to 35 took part.

Wilson said: “It’s been a little over a year since we lost our daughter Anja to an undiagnosed heart condition, a loss that has changed our lives forever.

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“While nothing can ever fill the void she has left, Carly and I are determined to turn our grief into something positive and create a lasting legacy in her memory.

“The support we have received from colleagues across Zenith and the executive team has been truly overwhelming, and it has given us the strength and opportunity to work with CRY to raise awareness of hidden heart conditions in young people and provide access to potentially life-saving screening.

“Our ambition is simple, no family should have to experience the heartbreak that we have endured. By helping more young people access screening and increasing awareness of cardiac risk, we hope to identify conditions that may otherwise go undetected and, ultimately, save lives.

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“If even one family is spared the devastating loss we have experienced, then every fundraising effort will have been worthwhile.”

CRY aims to prevent sudden cardiac deaths in young people through research, awareness campaigns and screenings.

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It also provides specialist support to families affected by loss.

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Stuart Price (pictured, left), chief people and transformation officer at Zenith, said: “Kevin and Carly’s dedication to creating a lasting legacy for Anja is incredibly inspiring.

“Their efforts have helped bring this important screening event to Zenith and provide colleagues and their families with access to potentially life-saving checks.

“Supporting our people is central to our culture, and we’re proud to use our partnership with CRY to raise awareness, promote wellbeing, and help make a positive difference in the lives of others.”

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