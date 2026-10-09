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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zenith-hosts-lcv-customer-day-with-bvrla-and-kia/

Zenith recently hosted a Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Customer Day, with the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) and Kia in attendance.

Customers from a variety of sectors, operating a range of fleet sizes, attended to discuss the challenges of operating LCVs.

Catherine Bowen, head of decarbonisation and future mobility at the BVRLA, gave updates on the association’s Van Plan and the ZEV Mandate consultation, then led workshops exploring the challenges faced by LCV operators.

Throughout the day, customers shared their experiences and lessons learned from electrification, and emphasised the importance of taking a long-term, carefully planned approach.

Kia attended the day, showcasing the PV5’s Passenger and Cargo variants.

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Mark Grundy, LCV consultant at Zenith, said: “There’s never been a more important time for fleets to learn from each other.

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“Every business is starting from a different place and facing its own operational challenges, so there simply isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to the transition.

“As the UK’s most customer-focused fleet partner, our role is to bring together the right expertise, insight and experiences to help customers find the approach that works for their business.