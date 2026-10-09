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EV & Sustainability

Zenith hosts LCV Customer Day with BVRLA and Kia

Customers from a variety of sectors, operating a range of fleet sizes, attended to discuss the challenges of operating LCVs.

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Zenith recently hosted a Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Customer Day, with the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) and Kia in attendance.

Customers from a variety of sectors, operating a range of fleet sizes, attended to discuss the challenges of operating LCVs.

Catherine Bowen, head of decarbonisation and future mobility at the BVRLA, gave updates on the association’s Van Plan and the ZEV Mandate consultation, then led workshops exploring the challenges faced by LCV operators.

Throughout the day, customers shared their experiences and lessons learned from electrification, and emphasised the importance of taking a long-term, carefully planned approach.

Kia attended the day, showcasing the PV5’s Passenger and Cargo variants.

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Mark Grundy, LCV consultant at Zenith, said: “There’s never been a more important time for fleets to learn from each other.

“Every business is starting from a different place and facing its own operational challenges, so there simply isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to the transition.

“As the UK’s most customer-focused fleet partner, our role is to bring together the right expertise, insight and experiences to help customers find the approach that works for their business.

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“By sharing what’s working, what isn’t and the lessons learned along the way, fleets can make more informed decisions and move forward with confidence.”

Ben Holleyhead, group fleet manager as LS Fire Group, said: “Zenith’s LCV Customer Day provided a great insight into the challenges facing fleet managers and the direction of the sector.

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“It was a valuable opportunity to share real-world customer feedback with Zenith and help shape how they can continue to support the evolving needs of fleet operators.”

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