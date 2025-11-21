  
business motoring blue
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
business motoring blue
Subscribe

Zenith hosts two training session for Carbon Literacy Action Day

Held on 11th and 13th November, the two sessions focused on raising awareness of decarbonisation within the automotive sector.

Milly Standing

21 November 2025

, , , , ,

SHARE

Zenith

Zenith, the independent leasing, fleet management and vehicle outsourcing business, supported Carbon Literacy Action Day by sponsoring the event and hosting two training sessions for the company’s key suppliers.

Held on 11th and 13th November, the two sessions focused on raising awareness of decarbonisation within the automotive sector.

The sessions were attended by 16 of Zenith’s key suppliers, including Toyota, TrustFord, Autoglass, and Kwik Fit.

To date, over 300 Zenith colleagues and 50 suppliers have completed carbon literacy training through internal sessions hosted by Zenith. This, combined with Zenith’s sustainability efforts, has seen the company recognised by the Carbon Literacy Project, with Zenith receiving a bronze certification from the organisation.

Andrea Olsen, supplier performance manager at Zenith, said: “Sustainability isn’t something we can tackle in isolation, especially when it comes to the automotive industry.

“We have a shared responsibility to reduce our overall impact, and Carbon Literacy training enables us to bring our suppliers on the net zero journey with us.

“Working together and collaborating gives us the best chance of driving real, long-term change across the whole supply chain, and as a company, allows us to strengthen our commitment to making responsible, sustainable choices in everything we do.

“We’re proud to be sponsor of the event, and are already planning next year’s sessions.”

The annual International Carbon Literacy Action Day was created by the Carbon Literacy Project. It coincides with COP30, with thousands of people across the globe undergoing training to support the event.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE