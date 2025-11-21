Zenith hosts two training session for Carbon Literacy Action Day

Zenith, the independent leasing, fleet management and vehicle outsourcing business, supported Carbon Literacy Action Day by sponsoring the event and hosting two training sessions for the company’s key suppliers.

Held on 11th and 13th November, the two sessions focused on raising awareness of decarbonisation within the automotive sector.

The sessions were attended by 16 of Zenith’s key suppliers, including Toyota, TrustFord, Autoglass, and Kwik Fit.

To date, over 300 Zenith colleagues and 50 suppliers have completed carbon literacy training through internal sessions hosted by Zenith. This, combined with Zenith’s sustainability efforts, has seen the company recognised by the Carbon Literacy Project, with Zenith receiving a bronze certification from the organisation.

Andrea Olsen, supplier performance manager at Zenith, said: “Sustainability isn’t something we can tackle in isolation, especially when it comes to the automotive industry.

“We have a shared responsibility to reduce our overall impact, and Carbon Literacy training enables us to bring our suppliers on the net zero journey with us.

“Working together and collaborating gives us the best chance of driving real, long-term change across the whole supply chain, and as a company, allows us to strengthen our commitment to making responsible, sustainable choices in everything we do.

“We’re proud to be sponsor of the event, and are already planning next year’s sessions.”

The annual International Carbon Literacy Action Day was created by the Carbon Literacy Project. It coincides with COP30, with thousands of people across the globe undergoing training to support the event.