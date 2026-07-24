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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Zenith offers fleet customers eLCV trials to remove adoption barriers

Zenith aims to help fleet managers understand how eLCVs perform in day-to-day operations as they plan the transition.

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Leasing, fleet management and vehicle outsourcing business Zenith has launched its Take Charge campaign, allowing customers to trial an eLCV in real-world conditions.

It said the hands-on experience should help fleet managers understand how eLCVs perform in day-to-day operations as they plan the transition from diesel to electric.

The campaign was designed to build confidence and remove barriers to adoption, allowing organisations to test an electric van for up to a month.

The programme has been rolled out with veterinary group Linnaeus, which trialled a Farizon SV L1H1.

The business reported positive feedback from day-to-day use.

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Following the trial, Linnaeus said it has strengthened its electrification plans and is already planning for its next van to be electric.

Ryan Long, head of LCV at Zenith, said: “At Zenith, listening to our customers is key. We consistently hear concerns around range, charging, and how electric vans fit into day-to-day operations.

“That’s why we launched Take Charge, giving drivers hands-on experience to build confidence and turn insight into action.

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“As the UK’s most customer-focused fleet partner, we simplify the transition with practical support, insight and real-world experience, helping customers cut through complexity, keep moving sustainably and progress their fleet ambitions with confidence.”

David Hindley, facilities manager at Linnaeus’s Willow centre in Solihull, said: “The Take Charge trial has been a very positive experience for us.

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“The vehicle delivered smooth, quiet performance, with excellent range and reliability that more than met our day-to-day operational needs, all while supporting our ambition to reduce our carbon footprint.

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“The trial has given us the confidence that electric vans can work for our business, and as a result, we’re extremely likely to transition to an eLCV for our next vehicle.”

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