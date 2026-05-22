Zenith promotes Vicky Clarke to head of rental

The rental division achieved a 99.8% fulfilment rate in the 2026 financial year, while generating more than £1m of savings for customers.

Zenith has promoted Vicky Clarke (pictured) from head of rental operations to head of rental, following the division’s strong performance.

The rental division achieved a 99.8% fulfilment rate in the 2026 financial year, while generating more than £1m of savings for customers.

It delivered savings through proactive booking behaviour management, supplier costs and billing accuracy.

Zenith said its high fulfilment rate was due to its deep expertise and its access to 300,000 vehicles nationwide.

Clarke joined Zenith in the pricing division in 2008, before moving into rental in 2022.

The company said she played a pivotal role in shaping operations and delivering strong results for customers, and that the promotion is part of its commitment to developing internal talent.

Tom Brewer, managing director of the rental division at Zenith, said: “Vicky has been instrumental in the success of our rental division since she joined the team in 2022.

“She combines operational knowledge with Zenith values, delivering exceptional service for our customers.

“The rental division has continued to go from strength to strength, and Vicky’s promotion reflects both her contribution to date and the confidence we have in her ability to take the division forward and sustain its strong performance.”

Clarke said: “I’m proud to step into this role at such an exciting time for the division. We have a highly capable and committed team that is passionate about delivering the best outcomes for our customers.

“Our focus remains on combining expertise, flexibility, and innovation to make the rental experience as seamless as possible, and I’m looking forward to continuing to develop our offering and supporting our customers as their needs evolve.”