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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zenith-provides-10-electric-vans-for-ng-bailey-trial/

Zenith has provided 10 electric vans to NG Bailey as part of a trial, allowing the business to better understand how electric vans can support its operation.

10 Ford E-Transit Courier, E-Transit Custom, and E-Transit vans have joined NG Bailey’s fleet of over 600, to give it first-hand experience of how electric vans perform across different use cases.

Zenith provided Ford vans as Ford is NG Bailey’s preferred OEM, while Mediafleet branded the vehicles, with a new design reflecting the move towards electrification, and the company’s refreshed branding.

All vehicles were fitted out internally by The Van Hub, tailoring the vans to the roles they are expected to perform.

Zenith is continuing to work with NG Bailey to develop a vehicle specification catalogue around its operational needs.

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Ryan Long, head of light commercial vehicles (LCV) at Zenith, said: “Electrification isn’t simply about putting electric vans on a fleet.

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“It’s about understanding where they can work, building driver confidence, and making sure the right vehicles are matched to the right jobs.

“As the UK’s most customer-focused fleet partner, our role is to work closely with customers like NG Bailey and bring together the right expertise to make that transition work in practice.