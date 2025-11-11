Zest adds 142 EV charge points at University of Warwick

The charge points are spread across 14 locations at the university, including fast and rapid charge points.

Zest has added 142 electric vehicle (EV) charge points at the University of Warwick, as part of a £1.3m investment.

Zest will provide and manage charge points at the University of Warwick for the next 15 years.

George Saxon, head of transport systems and operations at the University of Warwick, said: “We are pleased to have worked with Zest to deliver this important step in our journey towards more sustainable transport on campus.

“The new charging network supports our ambitions to cut carbon emissions, while giving staff, students, and visitors the confidence to choose electric vehicles as part of a cleaner future.”

The facilities are projected to save more than 15,000 tonnes of CO2, equivalent to driving 69,000,000 miles in a petrol car.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “By delivering one of the largest university charging networks in the UK, we’re making it easier than ever for people to switch to EVs.

“In less than two years, this project has confirmed the University of Warwick as a leader in EV infrastructure in the academic sector and sets an example of how campuses can lead the transition to cleaner mobility.”