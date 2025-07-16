  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Zest adds ultra-rapid charging hub in Edmonton

Rick Jewell said: “Reliable access to ultra-rapid EV charging is essential to help more people make the switch to electric vehicles.”

Dylan Robertson

16 July 2025

, ,

SHARE

Zest

Zest has added an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Edmonton, North London.

The hub, located near North Circular Road, has 18 charging spaces, and offers 300kW charging.

Councillor Rick Jewell, cabined member for transport and waste at Enfield Council, said: “This is an important development for Edmonton as we continue to support cleaner, more sustainable travel.

“Reliable access to ultra-rapid EV charging is essential to help more people make the switch to electric vehicles.

“These new charging spaces on Fairfield Road provide the kind of infrastructure our community needs to be part of the transition to a greener future.”

Zest already operates a network of EV charging hubs across London, in partnership with Brent Council, Hackney Council, and TfL.

The company prioritises areas where EV infrastructure is limited.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “Public charging must keep pace with the rapid growth of EV adoption, particularly in London where private driveways are less common.

“Ultra-rapid facilities like this one on Fairfield Road represent a vital investment in Edmonton’s future – supporting residents, local businesses and private hire drivers.

“They make sustainable transport a more practical choice while playing a meaningful role in the area’s broader regeneration.”

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE