Zest adds ultra-rapid charging hub in Edmonton

Zest has added an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Edmonton, North London.

The hub, located near North Circular Road, has 18 charging spaces, and offers 300kW charging.

Councillor Rick Jewell, cabined member for transport and waste at Enfield Council, said: “This is an important development for Edmonton as we continue to support cleaner, more sustainable travel.

“Reliable access to ultra-rapid EV charging is essential to help more people make the switch to electric vehicles.

“These new charging spaces on Fairfield Road provide the kind of infrastructure our community needs to be part of the transition to a greener future.”

Zest already operates a network of EV charging hubs across London, in partnership with Brent Council, Hackney Council, and TfL.

The company prioritises areas where EV infrastructure is limited.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “Public charging must keep pace with the rapid growth of EV adoption, particularly in London where private driveways are less common.

“Ultra-rapid facilities like this one on Fairfield Road represent a vital investment in Edmonton’s future – supporting residents, local businesses and private hire drivers.

“They make sustainable transport a more practical choice while playing a meaningful role in the area’s broader regeneration.”

‍