Zest charging network joins Octopus Electroverse

Fleets and consumers can now locate and pay for charging at Zest’s chargers through the Octopus Electroverse app.

Dylan Robertson

26 August 2025

Octopus Electroverse has added all electric vehicle (EV) charge points from Zest to its platform.

Fleets and consumers can now locate and pay for charging at Zest’s chargers through the Octopus Electroverse app, which adds 500 new chargers each day.

Drivers can filter chargers by speed, connector type and receive discounts through the app.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “Joining forces with Octopus Electroverse helps unlock even more convenience for EV drivers.

“Whether you’re driving for work or heading out for the weekend, you can now charge at any Zest site with a tap in the Electroverse app.

“Zest offers a reliable service at great prices, but we never forget that drivers have a choice.

“This partnership makes the Zest experience even better for Electroverse users.”

Zest operates both on-street EV chargers and larger charging hubs.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
