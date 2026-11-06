Zest named North of England’s fastest-growing business

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zest-named-north-of-englands-fastest-growing-business/

Electric vehicle (EV) charge-point operator Zest has been named the North of England’s fastest-growing business, topping the 2026 UK Fast Growth Index.

With turnover growing by 1548% from 2023 to 2025, Zest was the UK’s seventh-fastest growing business overall.

Leasing broker FleetEV ranked 17th overall, with the business growing 794.9% between 2023 and 2025, while Carmoola ranked 33rd, with 515% growth.

Robin Heap, CEO of Zest, said: “We’re proud to be recognised in the 2026 UK Fast Growth Index. Our growth reflects the hard work of our team and the increasing importance of making EV charging accessible to more people and communities across the UK.

“By working in partnership with local authorities, brands and destinations, we’re helping deliver the charging infrastructure needed to support the transition to EVs.

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“This recognition is a fantastic milestone for Zest, and I’d like to thank the UK Fast Growth Index for highlighting the achievements of ambitious businesses like ours.”

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Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, founder of the UK Fast Growth Index, said: “Zest is a great example of the extraordinary talent and ambition we see in businesses across every part of the UK.

“Earning a place on this year’s Index, alongside firms that have together more than doubled in size in just two years, is a remarkable achievement, and the whole team should be very proud.