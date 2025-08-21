  
Zest opens ultra-rapid charging hub in Birmingham

The hub has 16 charging bays, each of which can charge at up to 300kW.

Dylan Robertson

21 August 2025

Zest has opened an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, on derelict land.

It was built on the site of the former Hockley Rail Station on Park Road South.

Chaman Lal, Councillor at Birmingham City Council, said: “The Jewellery Quarter is one of Birmingham’s most historic and vibrant areas, and investments like this help secure its future.

“Public EV charging supports not just cleaner travel, but the ongoing regeneration of the area – attracting visitors, supporting businesses, and improving the environment for everyone.”

The hub also has an InPost mail locker.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “To make electric driving a realistic choice for everyone, charging must be convenient and accessible in every community.

“This new hub in Birmingham helps close the infrastructure gap while supporting the city’s regeneration – bringing cleaner air, attracting investment, and helping tackle climate change.

“It’s a step towards a more sustainable future for local people and visitors alike.”

