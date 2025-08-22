  
Zest opens ultra-rapid urban charging hub in Leicester

The hub is built on the site of a disused car wash and offers charging speeds of up to 300kW.

Dylan Robertson

22 August 2025

Zest Leicester

Zest has opened an ultra-rapid urban electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Leicester, with 10 charging bays.

The hub was built on the site of a disused car wash and offers charging speeds of up to 300kW, at a price of 65p per kWh.

Sanjay Modhwadia, councillor at Leicester City Council, said: “The introduction of new EV chargers on Uppingham Road is a welcome and timely development for our community.

“By making it easier for people to choose electric vehicles, we’re taking meaningful steps toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

“I’m proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing its positive impact on residents and local businesses.”

Fleet drivers can pay using the Allstar app. The hub also accepts contactless payments, as well as payments through the Zest, Octopus Electroverse and Plugsurfing apps.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “To meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, we need to build abundant infrastructure where people actually need it, close to where they live and work.

“This new urban hub in Leicester is a long-term solution, making charging more accessible today and future-proofing the city for years to come.

“Supporting the shift to electric vehicles is essential to improving urban air quality and addressing the climate change.

“Infrastructure like this helps make that shift more practical, for more people, more quickly.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
