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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/zest-rolls-out-ultra-rapid-charging-bays-at-popular-fast-food-chains/

Zest is expanding its presence across the UK’s food and drink sector, with 12 ultra-rapid EV charging spaces opening at KFC, Costa Coffee and Burger King locations in Winsford, Nottingham and Banbury.

The latest sites form part of Zest’s growing network of charging facilities at everyday food and drink destinations to give drivers the opportunity to charge while stopping for refreshments.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, said: “Food and drink destinations are a natural fit for EV charging.

“Drivers already spend time at restaurants, coffee shops and drive-thrus, so putting reliable, high-powered charging in those locations makes it easier to incorporate charging into everyday journeys.

“Our growing presence in this sector shows the opportunity to bring charging to the places people already visit, while giving food and drink operators and developers another way to enhance the experience they offer customers.”

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The three locations include two KFC sites in Winsford and Nottingham, delivered through Zest’s partnership with franchise operator Gastronomy Foods.

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Each location features four 150kW charging spaces.

At KFC Winsford, the chargers are located at the restaurant on Road One at Winsford Industrial Estate.