ZF Aftermarket unveils Vandy platform for SME fleet performance

Designed for car and van fleets of up to 100 vehicles, Vandy brings automated scheduling, digital inspections and live tracking into one platform.

Ryan Fowler

14 April 2025

ZF Aftermarket has introduced Vandy, a fleet management platform aimed at helping small to mid-sized businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage compliance across car and van fleets.

Vandy provides real-time vehicle tracking, automated maintenance reminders and digital inspection tools in a single interface. The platform is compatible with existing telematics systems and supports fleets of between 10 and 100 vehicles.

David Wakeling at ZF Group said: “Vandy gives businesses the tools they need to take control of their fleet’s performance and operating costs. By combining automation with real-time insights, we’ve created a solution that helps businesses maximise uptime, reduce costs and improve driver safety.”

The platform includes a secure document store with automated expiry alerts, while drivers can complete inspections on mobile devices with issues logged directly into the system. Vandy also records trip-level data, including mileage and routes, to support audit and performance monitoring.

