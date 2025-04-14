ZF Aftermarket unveils Vandy platform for SME fleet performance

ZF Aftermarket has introduced Vandy, a fleet management platform aimed at helping small to mid-sized businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage compliance across car and van fleets.

Vandy provides real-time vehicle tracking, automated maintenance reminders and digital inspection tools in a single interface. The platform is compatible with existing telematics systems and supports fleets of between 10 and 100 vehicles.

David Wakeling at ZF Group said: “Vandy gives businesses the tools they need to take control of their fleet’s performance and operating costs. By combining automation with real-time insights, we’ve created a solution that helps businesses maximise uptime, reduce costs and improve driver safety.”

The platform includes a secure document store with automated expiry alerts, while drivers can complete inspections on mobile devices with issues logged directly into the system. Vandy also records trip-level data, including mileage and routes, to support audit and performance monitoring.