OGILVIE Fleet continues to expand its team with the appointment of Mark Beattie as Business Development Manager. He will be tasked with expanding new client opportunities and developing that new business going into the future.
Supported by a dedicated Customer Service Executive and reporting to Director of Sales, Jo Clark, Beattie will focus on the M4/M3 Corridor as well as down to the south coast, incorporating Berkshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey and Oxfordshire.
Beattie initially cut his business development teeth working for Mars Inc for 15 years before moving into the automotive sector. Now an industry stalwart, he has over a decade of experience covering his time with Northgate working on commercial vehicle hire, and seven years helping develop new contract hire business at Venson.
He said: “Ogilvie’s investment in tech-led solutions is extremely appealing as I am passionate about the importance of technology in efficient modern fleets. Ogilvie has strong growth ambitions and a proven track record which gives me great confidence in my new position. This is an exciting challenge and I really like having a competitive role in the market. My personal motto is ‘grow, gain, retain’, and that’s exactly what I aim to help Ogilvie do.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
