Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

Are there grants available for LCVs and HGVs electric vehicles?

Certain categories of low-emission vehicles qualify for a government grant, enabling you to purchase them at a reduced cost.

Business Motoring

african man holding charge cable in on hand standi 2023 11 27 04 59 56 utc

Share

30 April 2024

Yes there are. The UK government offers several incentives and the Plug-in Van Grant (PIVG) is available for both LCVs and electric HGVs. A discount of £25,000 is available for eligible vehicles. In order to qualify for a grant an electric HGV must be heavier than 12,000kg and have an electric-only range of at least 60 miles

There is no need to make an application for a PIVG, the discount will be provided by the electric HGV dealer at the time of purchase. If eligible, the dealer will include the value of the grant in the vehicle’s price.

Return to the main Electric Vehicle charging Guide Menu

Unlock the complete guide now

Access the full guide in an easy PDF format. Save time and money with all the information you will ever need in one place. 

ev guide
Ready to dive deep? Purchase the complete guide for only £9.95 and become an expert.

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE