Are there grants available for LCVs and HGVs electric vehicles?

Yes there are. The UK government offers several incentives and the Plug-in Van Grant (PIVG) is available for both LCVs and electric HGVs. A discount of £25,000 is available for eligible vehicles. In order to qualify for a grant an electric HGV must be heavier than 12,000kg and have an electric-only range of at least 60 miles

There is no need to make an application for a PIVG, the discount will be provided by the electric HGV dealer at the time of purchase. If eligible, the dealer will include the value of the grant in the vehicle’s price.