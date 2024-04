Home chargers are usually rated in kilowatt speeds of 3.6kW, 7kW or 22kW and vary between companies.

The charging time will depend on the maximum charging rate of the car, the size of the battery and the outside temperature.

A 7kW home charger should charge most cars in around 8 hours. A 22kW would be quicker but the majority of UK homes have a single-phase energy supply and a 22kW charger would require a three-phase supply which is costly to install.