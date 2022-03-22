Reading Time: 4 minutes

ORGANISING a business that includes a fleet of vehicles comes with a lot of complicated logistics. Compared to companies with fixed locations like office buildings, you have to add the mobility factor and many regulations concerning laws and insurances when it comes to your staff sharing cars needed for the job.

Digital technologies have already proven to make fleets more efficient, for example by implementing tracking systems. But there are other digital management tools that will help you organize your business. Why are things like digital roster planning software worth the investment?

Good Reasons for a Digital Roster

As a leading provider of digital management solutions, the German company Papershift has developed a rota planning tool (https://www.papershift.com/en/rota). With their example in mind, we can explain why staff management software is beneficial for any business, especially ones that are as logistic-heavy as those including car fleets.

Their solution is a browser and app-based system with a cloud-server holding the information and making it accessible from anywhere, given you have the right credentials. The software was specifically made for the task of creating rotational staff plans, meaning it has many features tailored to its specific challenges.

You can develop plans for multiple teams and locations, easily share the information, and even include the staff into the planning. Additionally, with the right amount of data, the program can automate much of this process, freeing up time for core tasks.

With Papershift as an example, the provider also offers many other specialized management software that can each be integrated with each other and provide each other with useful information. This way, their payroll system uses data taken from their time tracking solution to create accurate payslips without human help.

What are the specific benefits a business can get from using this kind of software?

● Reduced Costs

Creating rosters can cost a lot of time and money, even if we don’t notice it. For one, staff plans are often printed out and pinned on a wall where any staff member can see, and archived afterwards. If you switch to a digital system, you can cut costs on office space, storage, folders, paper, printer ink and maintenance.

Additionally, especially when you automate the functions, the menial task that was previously handled by a qualified HR employee can now be cut from their schedule. They have more time to use their talents for tasks that suit them and benefit the company more.

Last, but not least, a software reduces the amount of human error, like accidentally double booking a shift or failing to employ enough staff members. Mistakes like these can be costly.

● Improved Productivity

The digital rostering software benefits from having access to a lot of helpful data. You can use the tool to have your employees mark availabilities and absences, note their specific qualifications and how much they have already worked this month. With its analysis features, the program then uses this info, and the past shift plans to create rosters that are perfectly optimised.

It makes sure the shifts are always filled with the appropriate workforce, whether it’s the number of workers or their specific talents. If a certain project is planned, the app can make sure the employee with a needed special certification isn’t absent when it counts. Businesses can easily fill in gaps and correct mistakes in their shift planning to create the most productive workforce.

This applies to the employees’ motivation as well. The planning system, especially when they can take part in it, gives them the shifts they want to work, leaving them more satisfied with their hours.

● Accessibility, Convenience, and Flexibility

Both managers and staff can access the system from anywhere. There is no plan hanging in the office you’d have to make note of. Instead, you can easily use the device of your choice to check on the virtual plan at any time, even on the move. This is especially handy when it comes to changes, that will be delivered via the system and notify the staff. These facts alone make a program of this kind so beneficial for businesses that include fleets and drivers that are often on the move.

For them, it is equally convenient to just use the app to apply to shifts or add availabilities and absences, instead of handing in notices to the responsible HR person.

● Data Security

A lack in data security is a risk for businesses. While analogue documents are not hackable, it is still very possible to get access to the information, especially when it is something like a shift plan hanging on a wall in the office. This kind of information can create a security risk. A business that transports highly valuable objects, for example, would not want it to be known who works when and especially how dense the workforce is on a specific day.

● Ease of Shift Swaps

The software allows staff members to keep track of their own and their colleagues shifts. This regularly allows them to swap shifts if needed without having to go through a third person, seeking their approval and having them communicate and relay what the other person said. Digital rostering software can make it possible to hand this task to the employees themselves, while the program is still monitoring whether any changes would have negative effects.

Conclusion

Digital staff management software, in this case the organization of rotating staff rosters, is a huge benefit for businesses. Especially those with multiple teams who are often on the move can use this tool to optimize their shift plans. The software is easily accessible from anywhere, offers many convenient features and is made to include flexible and spontaneous decisions. By including the team in the planning process and feeding the program with relevant data, you can create a more productive and beneficial staff rotation, cut costs and free up time for HR personnel.