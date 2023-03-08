IT’S been another record entry for the Business Motoring Awards this year. The judges have made their decisions – and it was a very close run thing in many categories – but now the results are in:
So, who are the tops when it comes to cars and services?
Here goes:
Best Small Car
Winner: MG5 EV
MG5 EV Long Range is the second generation of the multi award-winning fully-electric estate car. With up to 250 miles of range, and offering up to 1367 litres of boot capacity, MG5 EV Long Range now comes with a 10.25″ colour touchscreen, MG iSMART user app for monitoring vehicle status and scheduling charging, as well as a 360o Parking Camera on the top-spec Trophy Long Range.
Best Small EV
Winner: MG4 EV
All-New MG4 EV is MG’s first fully-electric hatchback car. With up to 281 miles of electric range and two battery options, standard features include a 10.25″ colour touchscreen with Apple CarPIayTM and Android AutoTM , MG iSMART app connectivity, and the MG Pilot suite of driver assistance systems, making MG4 EV the no compromise electric car.
Best Medium Car
Winner: Honda Civic
Building on 50 years of success, Civic (11th generation) is the latest Honda model offered exclusively as a hybrid – completing Honda’s mission to electrify all European mainstream models by 2022. Built on the development concept of exhilarating Civic follows Honda’s human-centric approach with a focus on dynamics, design and technology.
Best Medium EV
Winner: Kia Niro EV
The all-new Niro range of electric and hybrid family packs compact proportions, high performance and bold design, all driven by a spirit of pure innovation — and enhanced by a full complement of advanced connectivity and smart safety features.
Best Medium SUV
Winner: Kia Sportage
Kia continue to deliver great reliability, running costs and product finish without huge cost increases. The Sportage meets the needs of the modern employee driving on both business and pleasure but with a plug-in hybrid delivers a tick in the green box too
Highly commended: Honda HR-V
Best Hybrid
Winner: Honda Civic
Looks great, favourable price, long warranty. Low CO2 and therefore a favourable tax bracket. I was surprised at the low volume of entries here.
Highly commended: Honda HR-V
Best Large EV
Winner: Kia EV6
The EV6 is a product that appeals for practicality, range and performance but Kia also deserve praise for being one of the closest ‘real world’ wise to claimed ranges
Highly Commended: Genesis GV60
Best large SUV
Winner: Range Rover Sport
The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet. It offers SME customer more choice than ever before with four, five or seven-seat interiors across Standard or Long Wheelbase body designs, and is available with a selection of powertrains, including an extended-range plug-in electric hybrid, producing CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 70 miles of EV range.
Best PHEV
Winner: Range Rover Sport
The P510e and P440e Extended-Range PHEVs offer exceptional efficiency, producing CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 70 miles (113km) of whisper quiet zero emissions journeys. Range Rover customers will be able to complete 75 per cent of their journeys using the pure-electric power alone, and take advantage of a benefit-in-kind of 5%.
Best Company Car
Winner: Honda Civic
The Civic has a range of 521 miles in real-world driving and achieves CO2 emissions as low as 108g/km without sacrificing comfort or performance. The Civic is packed with extra features, adaptive headlights, Contour hugging seats, class leading passenger and boot space, enhanced sensing, premium audio, digital drivers display, smartphone connection and traffic jam assist.
Best Company Car Programme
Winner: Ogilvie Fleet
Ogilvie’s comprehensive and tailored solutions make compelling reading. From straightforward Contract Hire to Salary Sacrifice together with supporting software and solutions offer a great package for businesses large or small.
Highly Commended: Select Car Leasing
Best Electric Charging Point Provider
Winner: Ohme
Ohme has made truly smart chargers affordable and this will be invaluable as the grid adapts to cars charging at home in addition to current challenges which could arise from the Ukraine conflict
Highly Commended: Mobilize Power Systems
Best Fleet Management Company
Winner: Select Car Leasing
Select Fleet Solutions is a one-stop-shop for all fleet managers and decision makers. The dedicated Fleet Solutions arm of Select Car Leasing offers all fleet customers the most competitive leasing rates in the market, with access to the 10 largest leasing funders, plus support to negotiate the best end user discount terms. Comprehensive service offering. Good entry with supporting collateral. Impressive customer base.
Highly Commended: RunYourFleet
Best Leasing Company
Winner: Ogilvie Fleet
Ogilvie Fleet is trusted by more than 2,000 organisations – from SMEs through to large corporates – and currently operates a fleet of over 19,000 vehicles made up of 65% (12,350) cars and 35% (6,650) light commercial vehicles. As the UK’s leading independent leasing company, we are able to be highly personal in our approach. As a family owned business, untethered to a manufacturer, brand or finance house, it can be truly impartial and brand agnostic when advising our customers on their company car needs.
Highly Commended: JCT600
Best Long-Term Rental
Winner: Europcar
The mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic and Europcar is helping customers to adapt their business mobility strategies in terms of flexibility and adaptability in vehicle choice and usage as well as a clear focus on cost control.
Highly commended: Northgate Vehicle Hire
Best Mobility Solution Provider
Winner: Europcar
In the current climate supply is key and Europcar have the technology and network to satisfy needs keeping long term cars, which may be underutilised, off the road
Highly commended: Tomorrow’s journey
Best Remarketing Service
Winner: Aston Barclay
The marketplace is changing quickly but suppliers have to accommodate all, those who are ultra tech focussed and those who prefer the human interaction. I feel Aston Barclay have the correct balance
Highly commended: Van Monster
Best Short-term rental
Winner: Europcar
The comprehensive range of support for SMEs makes Europcar the leading provider in this category
Highly commended: Thrifty
