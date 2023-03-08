Reading Time: 5 minutes

IT’S been another record entry for the Business Motoring Awards this year. The judges have made their decisions – and it was a very close run thing in many categories – but now the results are in:

So, who are the tops when it comes to cars and services?

Here goes:

Best Small Car

Winner: MG5 EV

MG5 EV Long Range is the second generation of the multi award-winning fully-electric estate car. With up to 250 miles of range, and offering up to 1367 litres of boot capacity, MG5 EV Long Range now comes with a 10.25″ colour touchscreen, MG iSMART user app for monitoring vehicle status and scheduling charging, as well as a 360o Parking Camera on the top-spec Trophy Long Range.

Best Small EV

Winner: MG4 EV

All-New MG4 EV is MG’s first fully-electric hatchback car. With up to 281 miles of electric range and two battery options, standard features include a 10.25″ colour touchscreen with Apple CarPIayTM and Android AutoTM , MG iSMART app connectivity, and the MG Pilot suite of driver assistance systems, making MG4 EV the no compromise electric car.

Best Medium Car

Winner: Honda Civic

Building on 50 years of success, Civic (11th generation) is the latest Honda model offered exclusively as a hybrid – completing Honda’s mission to electrify all European mainstream models by 2022. Built on the development concept of exhilarating Civic follows Honda’s human-centric approach with a focus on dynamics, design and technology.

Best Medium EV

Winner: Kia Niro EV

The all-new Niro range of electric and hybrid family packs compact proportions, high performance and bold design, all driven by a spirit of pure innovation — and enhanced by a full complement of advanced connectivity and smart safety features.

Best Medium SUV

Winner: Kia Sportage

Kia continue to deliver great reliability, running costs and product finish without huge cost increases. The Sportage meets the needs of the modern employee driving on both business and pleasure but with a plug-in hybrid delivers a tick in the green box too

Highly commended: Honda HR-V

Best Hybrid

Winner: Honda Civic

Looks great, favourable price, long warranty. Low CO2 and therefore a favourable tax bracket. I was surprised at the low volume of entries here.

Highly commended: Honda HR-V

Best Large EV

Winner: Kia EV6

The EV6 is a product that appeals for practicality, range and performance but Kia also deserve praise for being one of the closest ‘real world’ wise to claimed ranges

Highly Commended: Genesis GV60

Best large SUV

Winner: Range Rover Sport

The New Range Rover is the most desirable yet. It offers SME customer more choice than ever before with four, five or seven-seat interiors across Standard or Long Wheelbase body designs, and is available with a selection of powertrains, including an extended-range plug-in electric hybrid, producing CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 70 miles of EV range.

Best PHEV

Winner: Range Rover Sport

The P510e and P440e Extended-Range PHEVs offer exceptional efficiency, producing CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 70 miles (113km) of whisper quiet zero emissions journeys. Range Rover customers will be able to complete 75 per cent of their journeys using the pure-electric power alone, and take advantage of a benefit-in-kind of 5%.

Best Company Car

Winner: Honda Civic

The Civic has a range of 521 miles in real-world driving and achieves CO2 emissions as low as 108g/km without sacrificing comfort or performance. The Civic is packed with extra features, adaptive headlights, Contour hugging seats, class leading passenger and boot space, enhanced sensing, premium audio, digital drivers display, smartphone connection and traffic jam assist.

Best Company Car Programme

Winner: Ogilvie Fleet

Ogilvie’s comprehensive and tailored solutions make compelling reading. From straightforward Contract Hire to Salary Sacrifice together with supporting software and solutions offer a great package for businesses large or small.

Highly Commended: Select Car Leasing

Best Electric Charging Point Provider

Winner: Ohme

Ohme has made truly smart chargers affordable and this will be invaluable as the grid adapts to cars charging at home in addition to current challenges which could arise from the Ukraine conflict

Highly Commended: Mobilize Power Systems

Best Fleet Management Company

Winner: Select Car Leasing

Select Fleet Solutions is a one-stop-shop for all fleet managers and decision makers. The dedicated Fleet Solutions arm of Select Car Leasing offers all fleet customers the most competitive leasing rates in the market, with access to the 10 largest leasing funders, plus support to negotiate the best end user discount terms. Comprehensive service offering. Good entry with supporting collateral. Impressive customer base.

Highly Commended: RunYourFleet

Best Leasing Company

Winner: Ogilvie Fleet

Ogilvie Fleet is trusted by more than 2,000 organisations – from SMEs through to large corporates – and currently operates a fleet of over 19,000 vehicles made up of 65% (12,350) cars and 35% (6,650) light commercial vehicles. As the UK’s leading independent leasing company, we are able to be highly personal in our approach. As a family owned business, untethered to a manufacturer, brand or finance house, it can be truly impartial and brand agnostic when advising our customers on their company car needs.

Highly Commended: JCT600

Best Long-Term Rental

Winner: Europcar

The mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic and Europcar is helping customers to adapt their business mobility strategies in terms of flexibility and adaptability in vehicle choice and usage as well as a clear focus on cost control.

Highly commended: Northgate Vehicle Hire

Best Mobility Solution Provider

Winner: Europcar

In the current climate supply is key and Europcar have the technology and network to satisfy needs keeping long term cars, which may be underutilised, off the road

Highly commended: Tomorrow’s journey

Best Remarketing Service

Winner: Aston Barclay

The marketplace is changing quickly but suppliers have to accommodate all, those who are ultra tech focussed and those who prefer the human interaction. I feel Aston Barclay have the correct balance

Highly commended: Van Monster

Best Short-term rental

Winner: Europcar

The comprehensive range of support for SMEs makes Europcar the leading provider in this category

Highly commended: Thrifty

