Europcar walks the talk to accelerate electric motoring

A new report, Plugged into Sustainability, highlights the key landmarks in the company’s own sustainability journey and demonstrates how it is helping businesses and private motorists make the transition to zero emissions mobility.

Chris Wright

26 April 2024

 

 

LAST year saw Europcar Mobility Group UK motoring towards its environmental targets, becoming part of its customers’ sustainability journey.

A new report, Plugged into Sustainability, highlights the key landmarks in the company's own sustainability journey and demonstrates how it is helping businesses and private motorists make the transition to zero emissions mobility.

 

  • Europcar customers drove more than 3.5 million EV miles in 2023
  • 50,000 more EV rental days were driven year on year
  • 99.5% of Europcar’s corporate customers have access to EVs
  • 12% of the rental fleet was battery electric (BEV) or Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) by the end of 2023 – a year-on-year increase of 379%
  • Over 25% of Delivery & Collection journeys use electric cars and bikes

Mark Newberry, Commercial Director and Sustainability spokesperson, Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “We are committed to helping businesses and private motorists make the change from ICE to electric, through innovative tech-based solutions, electrification across our network, and a growing range of low and zero emission vehicles”, explained

“And we do not just ‘talk the talk’, we also ‘walk the walk’, with our rental fleet increasingly electrified as well as the integration of EVs into our own operations, such as for our Delivery and Collection service.”

Europcar’s electrified fleet now comprises a wide range of models, available to rent for a few days, weeks, months or more. And CO2 emissions on its company car vehicles are down 85% compared with the legacy fleet.

Newberry added: “Moving a business to a zero emissions strategy requires clear thinking, detailed planning and a hands-on real-world experience”, added Mark Newberry. “Our carefully designed EV solutions are future-proofing the whole mobility process and already support many organisations as well as private motorists on their sustainability journeys.”

The full report, ‘Plugged into Sustainability’, includes detailed insight into Europcar’s own sustainability journey, and how it is helping businesses reduce their fleet emissions. It is available to download here.

Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com

