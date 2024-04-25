Road and track – BMW M5 CS

What is it?
A continuation of the lineage of legendary BMW CS which stands for Club Sport the designation given to exclusive BMW M models equally at home on road and track.
The CS suffix has been used recently by BMW’s Motorsport in-house tuning division to identify special M cars and the limited-edition 2024 M5 CS here, dates back to 2021 and fully loaded, as our test car was, would set you back some £140,00. So here might be a good opportunity to seek out a used model which may be at least back in five figures – if you can find one.
One BMW enthusiast parked his M3 next to mine at the supermarket and said this was the first M5 CS he had seen “in the wild”.
So what are you getting for your money? Basically a track ready racer, power by a monster 4.4-litre V8 engine which produces a massive 626hp of torque which translates into a 0-62mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed limited to 155mph.
This, therefore, achieves BMW’s M Division’s aim of producing a very special performance car – the most powerful road-going BMW – the ultimate M5.
There’s liberal use of carbon-fibre and spectacular paintwork which make this car stand out, as do the satin bronze-coloured kidney grilles and wheels while there are carbonfibre-edged air vents in the bonnet and front bumper. There’s also a new front splitter, boot spoiler, rear diffuser – even the door mirror covers are carbonfibre.
All this is part of the M Division’s weight saving measures which extend to a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic bonnet, standard-fit 20in forged wheels, standard carbon ceramic brakes while inside you’ll find lightweight seats and a host of other weight-saving details.
The steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara, there’s red stitching for the car’s leather trim and a general high quality feel and look to the materials. While the front seats feature cut-outs, again to keep weight down, they also feature hard carbonfibre inserts. Those seats position you very low down immediately giving you a feeling of sportiness, but they are very supportive and comfortable over a long journey.
Passenger accommodation is restricted to four with rear bucket seats with no middle cushion or third seat belt in the back. Just for the record, you can’t fold those rear seats down either.
What do we think?
Well, wow to start with. The M5 CS certainly looks the part and is stunning to drive. The engineers have been very clever in producing a car that really is at home on road and track. In normal, every day driving conditions it drives and handles like a pussy cat.
It’s all very controlled and sophisticated, jam your foot down to get out into the traffic and there’s instant grip and acceleration. On the country roads the M5CS can very very entertaining thanks to both the grip and the body control – no rock and roll here. You will feel the lumps and bumps however, largely down to those (very) low profile tyres.
BMW M5 CS
Price new: £140,780 – Used £75-£100,000
Engine: 4395cc V8 twin turbo
Max power: 626hp
Max torque: 553Nm
0-62mph: 3.3 secs
Top speed: 155mph (limited)