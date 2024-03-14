2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

This year saw a record entry and some very welcome new names with some of them picking up accolades.
So who are this year’s top dogs?
Best small car
Winner: Kia Niro
Highly commended: Hyundai Kona
Best small EV
Winner: Volkswagen ID.3
Highly commended: Cupra Born
Best Medium Car
Winner: Vauxhall Astra
Highly commended: Volkswagen Golf
Best Medium EV
Winner: Kia EV6
Highly commended: BYD ATTO 3
Best large EV
Winner: Volkswagen ID. Buzz
Highly commended: Nissan ARIYA
Best Executive Car
Winner: BMW 5 Series
Highly commended: Genesis G80
Best Company Car
Winner: BMW 5 Series
Highly commended: Skoda Octavia
Best Small SUV
Winner: Hyundai Kona
Highly commended: Volvo EX30
Best Medium SUV
Winner: Toyota RAV4 / Suzuki Across
Highly commended: Kia EV6
Best Large SUV
Winner: Kia EV9
Highly commended: Skoda Kodiaq
Best Estate Car
Winner: Skoda Octavia
Highly commended: MG5
Best Hybrid
Winner: Kia Niro
Highly commended: Honda Civic
Best PHEV
Winner: Toyota RAV4 / Suzuki Across
Highly commended: Lexus NX
Best Electric Charge Point Provider
Winner: Mobilize
Highly commended: Ohme
Best Fleet Management Company
Winner: Northgate Vehicle Hire
Highly commended: Runyourfleet
Best Leasing Company
Winner: Nationwide Vehicle Contracts
Highly commended: Lookers Vehicle Solutions
Best Long Term Rental
Winner: Northgate Vehicle Hire
Highly commended: Europcar Mobility Group
Best Mobility Solutions Provider
Winner: Fleetondemand
Highly commended: Tomorrow’s Journey
Best Remarketing Service
Winner: Aston Barclay
Highly commended:Wilsons Auctions
Best Short Term Rental
Winner: Europcar Mobility Group
Highly commended: Thrifty Car and Van Rental
Best Company Car Programme
Winner: Select Car Leasing