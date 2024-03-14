2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

This year saw a record entry and some very welcome new names with some of them picking up accolades.

So who are this year’s top dogs?

Best small car

Winner: Kia Niro

Highly commended: Hyundai Kona

Best small EV

Winner: Volkswagen ID.3

Highly commended: Cupra Born

Best Medium Car

Winner: Vauxhall Astra

Highly commended: Volkswagen Golf

Best Medium EV

Winner: Kia EV6

Highly commended: BYD ATTO 3

Best large EV

Winner: Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Highly commended: Nissan ARIYA

Best Executive Car

Winner: BMW 5 Series

Highly commended: Genesis G80

Best Company Car

Winner: BMW 5 Series

Highly commended: Skoda Octavia

Best Small SUV

Winner: Hyundai Kona

Highly commended: Volvo EX30

Best Medium SUV

Winner: Toyota RAV4 / Suzuki Across

Highly commended: Kia EV6

Best Large SUV

Winner: Kia EV9

Highly commended: Skoda Kodiaq

Best Estate Car

Winner: Skoda Octavia

Highly commended: MG5

Best Hybrid

Winner: Kia Niro

Highly commended: Honda Civic

Best PHEV

Winner: Toyota RAV4 / Suzuki Across

Highly commended: Lexus NX

Best Electric Charge Point Provider

Winner: Mobilize

Highly commended: Ohme

Best Fleet Management Company

Winner: Northgate Vehicle Hire

Highly commended: Runyourfleet

Best Leasing Company

Winner: Nationwide Vehicle Contracts

Highly commended: Lookers Vehicle Solutions

Best Long Term Rental

Winner: Northgate Vehicle Hire

Highly commended: Europcar Mobility Group

Best Mobility Solutions Provider

Winner: Fleetondemand

Highly commended: Tomorrow’s Journey

Best Remarketing Service

Winner: Aston Barclay

Highly commended:Wilsons Auctions

Best Short Term Rental

Winner: Europcar Mobility Group

Highly commended: Thrifty Car and Van Rental

Best Company Car Programme

Winner: Select Car Leasing