Reading Time: 3 minutes

ONLINE advertisements are excellent for browsing through available deals and new and used

cars models.

Most people dream of buying a car that looks great and runs well. Used cars

are affordable, with a verifiable history that comes in handy when you are starting out.

Most people also prefer purchasing used cars instead of new ones to save on the

depreciating value of vehicles and save money in the long term.

While excellent deals and offers are available online that may seem highly lucrative, it is

best to ensure that you do not get carried away by the discounts available. It is critical to get

all the information from a reliable and trusted source like CarCheckUK so that you have all

the history, insurance information, and other documentation checked beforehand.

While looking at used cars online, it is ideal to ask questions. It is also advised never to

process the payments till you can inspect the vehicle personally and verify the documents.

1. Where to purchase the used car from?

It is possible to purchase a used car from a dealer, driveway trader or an independent

garage. For first time buyers, purchasing from a dealer or trader is much better than buying

from an independent seller. This is because purchasing from an independent garage

requires more understanding and car knowledge.

Primary dealers and traders are more

likely to inspect the car thoroughly and offer a warranty of at least six to twelve months.

Independent sellers may not be as stringent or provide excellent warranties.

Ensuring the maintenance and service schedules are regular and up-to-date are necessary

to ensure you are getting a well-maintained car without issues. It is also critical to

understand the car’s history to check for outstanding finance if it is reported as stolen or is

listed as a write-off.

2. Is the car clear of unpaid finances?

When checking the cars online, it is best to apply additional filters (if available) and ensure

you do not fall prey to cars that have outstanding finance on them. When you buy from a

dealer, you must ensure that all vehicles are paid in full. Cars with special finance should be

cross verified with the finance company to ensure that all payments are made in time.

It is also best to run private checks (despite assurances from dealers and traders). If there is

any outstanding finance on the car, it is necessary to ask the owner to settle the dues before

you make the purchase. If the payments are not completed before you purchase the vehicle,

there is a chance the finance company might demand the fees from you or ask for the car

back.

3. Was the car in any accidents?

It is difficult to assess the car’s health solely based on photographs and by speaking to the

owner or primary seller. It is best to find the vehicle’s entire history through a reputable

source and check the accident reports firsthand instead of relying on others anymore.

If the car was damaged, you should find out how it was fixed and check the records to

ensure it was done legally.

4. Is it possible to take the car for a test drive?

When checking out cars online, you must ensure you can take the car out for a test drive.

Anyone who refuses a test drive is probably scamming you and cannot be trusted. At such

times, it is best to walk away from the deal and avoid making any monetary transactions.

Besides checking the accuracy of the online car dealership, it is also helpful to ensure that

the car is in working condition.

Test drives help check the suspension, braking, and steering and will also help expose any

issues the seller is trying to cover. If you find problems with the car, the braking, odd

sounds, and more, it is best to ask all your questions to the seller.

5. Why is the car being sold?

Before purchasing a used car, it is essential to know why it is on sale. Most sellers will have

a ready, convenient story to tell potential buyers. However, asking pointed questions will

help you understand if the sale and purchase are legal and if the car has been serviced,

insured, and is under warranty.

If you feel the seller is unsure, avoiding the question, or giving fishy answers, it is best to

avoid purchasing the car. However, if you are happy with the reasons for the sale, you

should start the negotiations for the best price for the used car.