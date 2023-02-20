One of the most important tasks when owning a van is passing the mandatory annual MOT test. If your vehicle fails an MOT, you will need to pay to have the relevant parts replaced or may even have to buy a new vehicle. Driving without an up-to-date MOT certificate is a criminal offence, so you should make sure to arrange an MOT test within your allotted window.

The expert motoring offence solicitors at JMW have outlined everything you need to know about MOT tests, including what is checked during an MOT, how to prepare your vehicle leading up to one, and what actions you should take if a van fails the inspection.

What is an MOT inspection and what is it for?

An MOT is a mandatory annual inspection of your vehicle, covering safety and environmental standards. MOT tests are designed to ensure that a van complies with the minimum requirements for roadworthiness, as set by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). Depending on the age and type of vehicle, different systems will be tested during an MOT, including include brakes, lights, steering, suspension and tyres.

An MOT is not a comprehensive test of your vehicle; your vehicle may pass its MOT but still be unroadworthy. To ensure your vehicle is in good condition, you should also arrange a general servicing check, during which your mechanic will test aspects of the vehicle other than those assessed in an MOT.

MOT tests are required annually for most vehicles over the age of three. It is important to check the relevant laws in your area to ensure that you do not incur any penalties for not having a valid MOT certificate.

Preparing a Van for an MOT Test

Before taking your vehicle in for an MOT test, it is important to ensure that it is as roadworthy and safe as possible. This is because an MOT does not include the replacement of these parts – it is only an assessment. Instead, the MOT may highlight issues with your vehicle that could have been rectified sooner. By organising repairs prior to your MOT test, you may be able to get back on the roads more quickly.

The DVSA recommends getting any necessary repairs done before the test and checking a number of items yourself including the tyres, lights, wipers, battery and brakes. If you have any questions about these checks or notice something wrong with a specific component leading up to your MOT, be sure to contact a qualified mechanic who can assist you further.

What happens during an MOT inspection?

MOT tests are carried out at dedicated garages or workshops. An experienced MOT tester will check the condition of the van and make sure it meets the minimum safety standards for road use. The MOT tester will also complete a visual inspection of the exterior and interior of the van to ensure that all components meet legal requirements.

Most vehicles will also be subject to an emissions test. This will determine whether your vehicle meets the environmental requirements of road vehicles. If it does not meet these requirements, it may be deemed unroadworthy.

Vehicles that are not subject to emissions tests include:

Vehicles with less than four wheels

Vehicles with two-stroke engines

Electric, hydrogen-fuelled and hybrid vehicles

Quadricycles

What if a van fails its MOT?

MOT tests are essential for ensuring that vans remain safe and up to date with road regulations. If a van fails its MOT, you will receive a list of failed items and information about what needs to be done to repair them. Depending on the work required, you may have the option to have any necessary repairs carried out at the garage that conducted the test. It is important to note that if you continue driving with a vehicle that has failed its MOT, you will be committing a criminal offence and your insurance may not be valid in the event of an accident.

What are the penalties for driving without an MOT certificate?

Driving without a valid MOT certificate may result in fines, court prosecution and a criminal record. MOT offences are closely tied to other motoring offences, such as dangerous driving. If you are prosecuted for a different motoring offence and are found to have an out-of-date MOT certificate, your penalty could be more severe.

It is easy for the police to identify vehicles that are overdue for their MOT test. Using equipment that can quickly scan licence plates, the police can find the van on the DVLA database and issue a fine. If you are stopped by the police on the way to your MOT, you will be required to prove that this is the case and will need to drive straight there, or incur legal repercussions.

Driving without an MOT certificate is a crime and the deadlines for the tests are strict. Most mechanics will allow a window of a month leading up to your deadline to allow you to get it sorted at a time suitable for you and reduce the chances of missing it.

It is possible that your vehicle may be impounded or even destroyed by the authorities. In any case, it is important to ensure that you obtain a new MOT certification for your van as soon as possible by taking it to a qualified garage for the necessary repairs, and to make sure to get back on the road safely and legally.

Tips for keeping a van in good condition to pass the MOT inspection

In order to keep your vehicle in good condition and reduce the chances of anything going wrong before your MOT test, you should do the following:

Regularly check your vehicle’s lights, tyres and brakes

Have any necessary repairs done before the test

Make sure to change the oil and filters as recommended in the owner’s manual or by your mechanic

Keep up to date with scheduled services for your vehicle

Follow any advice or tips from a qualified mechanic

Ensure that all safety features such as seatbelts are working properly

Having an understanding of what is checked in an MOT inspection and following these simple tips can help you keep a van in good condition and pass the test with ease. A valid MOT certificate not only ensures that a van meets legal requirements, but also provides peace of mind when driving on the roads.