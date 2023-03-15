Reading Time: 3 minutes

Modern society has a tendency to record just about every major life event, whether it’s birthdays, weddings, or home videos. However, people have focused their attention on something new to record: driving. Dash cams are on the rise, thanks to the sheer number of benefits they provide drivers. By stopping driver error from being left unaccounted for, helping drivers hold other motorists accountable, and even providing rewards for recording good driving behaviour, they are creating a safer place for all road users.

Bluedrop Services, specialists in fleet insurance, have taken a look at some of the advantages of installing dash cams in your fleet of vehicles:

Increases the level of protection

Insurance rates vary based on several factors, including the age of drivers, distance travelled, and driving history. An accident can also cause your insurance rates to skyrocket, sometimes more than triple. When you are involved in an accident, having a dash cam that offers incident reports helps streamline the claims process and prove that you are not at fault.

If you’re a safe driver, you probably don’t think twice about the possibility of being in an accident, but even cautious drivers can be affected by reckless drivers. Video footage is an indisputable way to show how an accident occurred, rather than relying on the words of witnesses.

Monitor driver behaviour

If you want to know exactly how your drivers are behaving, the most effective way to do it is with a dash cam. Much like telematics systems, which can monitor vehicle movement and subsequently reduce overhead costs, dashboard cameras can also monitor driving activity. As a result, you will be able to tell if drivers are following the appropriate routes or making unnecessary stops.

If you have a dual-lens camera that records in-car activity, you can also determine if your drivers are acting responsibly. Mobile phone usage, for example, will be captured on camera, so you can take action if necessary.

Education and training for learner drivers

Hands-on experience behind the wheel is the best way to teach learners about driving hazards. Dashboard camera footage, however, can be a valuable learning tool, enabling a better understanding of various incidents. A trainee driver can learn different scenarios and situations without endangering themselves or others road users.

Reduce your business fleet insurance premiums

If you are a business fleet owner, then you know that maintaining the safety of your drivers and other road users is paramount. Installing dash cams in your vehicles could help you save money on your business fleet insurance. A number of leading insurers offer discounts to fleets that install dash cams, as they encourage safer driving on the roads. It’s a no-brainer! To find out how to save money on your business fleet insurance, get in touch with a member of our dedicated team today.

The disadvantages of dash cams

Dash cams can be a great way to protect your fleet of vehicles. They can be very beneficial for providing evidence in the event of an incident, and they might even help you avoid accidents. However, there are some drawbacks to using dash cams that fleet owners should consider before installing them in their vehicles.

Dash cameras are illegal in some countries

Having a dash cam fitted to your car is illegal in some countries. Austria, Portugal, and some other countries may impose fines or, in extreme cases, imprisonment for noncompliance. If you plan on driving abroad soon, be sure to check the dash cam restrictions in the country you will be visiting!

Incorrect positioning could result in a fine

In accordance with the Highway Code, you must keep your windscreen and windows clean and free of obstructions, or you could receive a £200 fine and six penalty points. A dash cam that hinders your field of vision while driving may also make your footage inadmissible if used as evidence in a court case. To avoid this, install the dash camera at the bottom of the windshield or behind the mirror so you don’t obstruct your visibility.

Become a target for thieves

While some people may find that having a dash cam can act as a deterrent to thieves, leaving your dash cam on display might actually encourage theft. Whenever you’re not using your dash cam, be sure to safely store it in a place that’s out of view of people passing by. Even though this outcome is unlikely to happen, it’s worth keeping in mind if you’re considering buying one.

Invest in your business fleet

There are advantages and disadvantages to every solution, but having a dash cam is an investment that can help with the running and management of any business fleet. Dash cams are more popular now than ever before, with more brands and a wider selection of devices to choose from. They are also suited to a range of budgets, meaning you can easily find one that’s right for you.

