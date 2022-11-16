THREE fleet operators have been added as directors to the main board of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) following a vote by the organisation’s members.
Martin Edgecox is national fleet manager at National Highways, where he has worked since 2013. He has significant experience of fleet in both the public and private sectors, working extensively in zero emissions by co-ordinating with the Department for Transport and Office of Zero Emission Vehicles to meet ambitious carbon targets.
Matthew Hammond, head of fleet at Altrad Services, is a National and International CPC holder with over 12 years of experience in transport and fleet management. He been in his current role for eight years, operating a mixed fleet of 1,200 vehicles across the UK with cradle-to-grave fleet management experience in cars and commercial vehicles.
Finally, Lee Jackson is head of fleet and transport at Marston Holdings and has been involved in fleet for over 20 years. He was previously head of fleet and transport at both HSS and Stericycle on an international basis. For the AFP, he has worked on Kerbside Charging Network and HMRC AER projects, and is a member of the Northwest Freight Council.
Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “We’d like to welcome Martin, Matthew and Lee, as three well-established commercial vehicle fleet managers, to the AFP board. Crucially, we hope they will play a key role in shaping our future van training courses – both for ICE and EV – within the AFP Fleet Academy. We are doing more and more work in the area of van fleet management, as well as cars, so they will be a major asset to the organisation.”
Ten candidates stood in the election to be added to the AFP board for two places. However, there was an equal number of votes for two of the three leading candidates from AFP members, so all were appointed as directors.
Also, Ashley Tate, CEO of Mina, has become vice chair of the AFP’s EV, Alternative Fuels and Low Carbon Committee.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
