PRACTICAL advice for fleets facing a range of current issues is the focus of this year’s annual conference from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).
Taking place at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on Wednesday 17th May, sessions will cover subjects including managing supply matters, dealing with the rising costs of leasing and rental, managing an aged fleet, reimbursing drivers of electric vehicles, and optimising van fleets while gearing up for electrification. There will also be a live training exercise involving everyone at the conference that will explore fleet policy for the future.
Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “In recent years, much attention has been given by the fleet sector to big, strategic subjects such as electrification. These are obviously very important but, on a day-to-day level, many AFP members in 2023 are looking for advice and assistance on how to deal with a whole series of everyday challenges.
“The ongoing impacts of everything from the pandemic to the current economic crisis means fleet managers are today facing a multitude of difficult issues for which there are often no easy answers such as rising costs across the board, ongoing supply difficulties, and the ageing of their existing cars and vans.
“The purpose of our annual conference is to tackle several of these subjects, with a focus on practical solutions that have been proven to work, explained by leading fleet managers and industry experts from across our sector. We want delegates to leave with ideas they can put straight into action.”
Hollick said that last year’s AFP conference, the organisation’s first, had been a major success with more than 250 members attending.
“While this is just the second time we have held the conference, it feels to us as though it is already well-established on the fleet calendar, thanks to the enthusiastic response we received last year. We are delighted to announce that Mina are headline sponsor for the conference and we will finalise the agenda and announce our list of speakers shortly. We’re very much looking forward to the event.”
Ashley Tate, CEO at Mina said: “We are delighted to be AFP headline sponsors for the second year running. The sense of collaboration and desire for electrification was so strong at last year’s conference that there was no question that we wanted to be involved again this year.”
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
