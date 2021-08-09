Reading Time: < 1 minute

A NEW white paper designed to help employers navigate the process of managing driver wellbeing and safety as they emerge from the pandemic has been issued by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP)

“Return to Work: Back Behind the Wheel” has been put together by the industry body’s Risk, Compliance and Health Committee, gathering ideas and observations from across its membership.

Chair Paul Hollick said: “We’re seeing two sets of potential risk problems emerging. One is drivers who have worked in frontline services and industries such as parcel delivery who have been placed under huge pressure during the pandemic.

“The other is people who have been placed on furlough or who have been home working and have covered many fewer miles in the last year than previously. These people may need breaking back into driving in a safe and structured fashion.

“Our new white paper is designed to provide advice on what fleet managers need to do to promote driver wellbeing and therefore safety at this important moment in time, drawing on expertise from across our organisation.

“It is available to all AFP members and should prompt essential ideas and discussions that can be applied to each employer’s individual situation.”

Copies of “Return to Work: Back Behind the Wheel” can be obtained by through the AFP web site or by e-mailing [email protected].