Mobilize Power Solutions launches EV charge manager

Mobilize Power Solutions (MPS) will launch launch Fleet@Home, part of its ‘Mobilize Manager’ software platform at The Commercial Vehicle Show this week.

Fleet@Home adds to Mobilize Power Solutions ‘Charging Everywhere’ proposition, enabling business owners and fleet managers to manage and control employees’ charging sessions across networks that are privately owned, open to the public and installed at residential properties. With these capabilities, Mobilize Manager is the first multi-network, one platform EV charging management solution.

Fleet@Home is supported by the Sevadis Autel AC 7 kW home charger. These state-of-the-art devices are installed at an employee’s home, sending back data in real time to the Mobilize Manager platform. The data includes charging sessions, energy consumption and the cost per kWs used (based on the tariff details signed off by the fleet manager). The employee is then reimbursed for the energy used for business miles, via Mobilize Manager’s integrated Stripe payment functionality.

Mark Dickens, Managing Director at Mobilize Power Solutions, said: “Nearly 60% of electric vehicles are registered to businesses, with many of them being charged at home. However, it is time consuming and difficult to separate electricity used for charging, from a domestic bill. This can lead to some drivers not even bothering to claim back expenses or calculating the cost incorrectly, which means that EV drivers are likely to be out of pocket at the end of the month. This is why we have added the Fleet@Home functionality to Mobilize Manager – making it fairer for the business driver and easier for the fleet operator to manage.”

The Mobilize Manager software platform provides data and reporting that is managed on a simple, intuitive dashboard. It can be accessed by fleet managers and individual users to view and monitor data such as:

Charge point status across all of its integrated networks – public, workplace, home

Charging sessions, drilling down into driver ID, times, kWs used and location.

Costs, including kWs and tariff details and cost per charging session.

CO2 savings

Furthermore, for businesses that install charging facilities through Mobilize at their workplace or depot, Mobilize Manager enables them to open these private networks to the paying public and receive a revenue. The platform allows the business to set their own tariff and dictate access times, so that there is a guaranteed profit margin and the public users do not impact their daily operations.

For businesses that have drivers who need roaming charging, Mobilize Manager provides the Mobilize app and charge card. This provides access to over 30,000 public charge points across the UK. The app allows the business to pay for the charging session direct and then logs the session details onto the Mobilize Manager system for reporting and tracking.

Dickens added: “The ability to view and analyse data covering costs and charging behaviour across the three types of charging locations – workplace, home and on the road – means that fleets and businesses can calculate the true cost of running an electric fleet. What’s more it makes it easier for drivers to charge up and gives drivers the confidence to transition to fully electric vehicles. Not only are we the first company to provide this holistic approach to charging, but we continually develop our offering, meeting new market demands and tailoring solutions for individual businesses.”

The Fleet@Home solution including the unit and a standard installation starts from £800. A monthly subscription of £18 per user covers data downloads and connection. The Fleet@Home module is managed by Mobilize Manager and a master licence costs as little as £19 a month per user for over 50 licences. This enables the fleet operator to view charging sessions and data for individual users across all networks.

