Reading Time: 3 minutes

THE Association of Fleet Professionals has unveiled its new Fleet Academy with an extensive programme of training for 2022.

The launch marks the moment when the AFP takes over all professional tuition activities from the Institute of Car Fleet Management (ICFM). The AFP was formed almost two years ago by uniting the ICFM with the Association of Car Fleet Operators (ACFO).

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “The launch of the AFP Fleet Academy is effectively the last remaining business from the merger between ACFO and the ICFM, and is a very exciting moment for us.

“Over the past year, we have been integrating all of our courses and bringing ICFM members into the AFP. We are now ready to launch our new programme, which we believe provides an outstanding framework for fleet professionals looking to enhance their skills

“Interest in training across the fleet sector has been increasing in recent years, especially since the start of the pandemic, something that has been prompted in part by a desire to keep on top of emerging trends such as mobility and electrification. We are well-placed to meet this demand.”

The AFP’s 2022 core training programme, based on the previous ICFM structure, offers professional accreditation at three levels – Introductory, Strategic and Advanced – while there are also specialist courses covering electric cars and vans.

Introductory Fleet Management is provided online specifically for new entrants to the industry, enabling them to develop an understanding of vehicle management and policies. It is delivered as online self-paced learning and those who complete the course receive the Introductory Certificate in Fleet Vehicle Management.

Strategic Fleet Management is the benchmark standard for those employed in the co-ordination and management of vehicle fleets, structured around five core competencies – managing communication, establishing processes for administration, understanding fleet vehicle funding and finance, vehicle acquisition and remarketing, and interpreting legislation.

This course leads to the Certificate in Strategic Fleet Vehicle Management as well as Professional of the AFP (PAFP) status, equivalent to the ICFM’s MICFM. It can be taken as self-paced online learning or as a trainer-led face-to-face course consisting of three, two-day modules for groups of up to 12 participants. The latter take place in Tamworth on 22-23rd February, 5-6th April and 7-8th June; and in Leicester on 10-11th May, 5-6th July and 18-19th October; with a further cohort starting in November to be confirmed.

The Advanced Fleet Management course is designed as the ultimate professional standard, helping develop the advanced knowledge and skills required to run complex fleet operations with modules covering leadership, vision and achievement, planning and delivery, managing finance in complex projects, and developing teams.

It leads to the Diploma in Strategic Fleet Vehicle Management, along with Fellowship of The Association of Fleet Professionals (FAFP), equivalent to the ICFM’s FICFM accreditation. Trainer led face-to-face teaching takes place in three, two-day modules for groups of up to 12 participants. Dates are available by contacting the AFP.

The two electric vehicle (EV) courses each last for one day and are designed to help businesses plan their transition to electric cars and vans, enabling participants to develop a structured approach that is right for their individual business.

For car operators, Making the Switch to Electric Vehicles takes place at locations across the country on 9th February, 13th April, 7th June, 4th October and 23rd November. For their van counterparts, Transition to eLCV Fleet will be held on 8th February, 12th April, 8th June, 5th October and 22nd November.

Details about all of the AFP’s courses, including pricing, dates and locations, is available at www.theafp.co.uk. Both of the electric vehicle courses can also be booked online.